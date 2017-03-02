Edition:
China's abandoned factories

A worker is seen at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company, which was shut down as part of the city's scheme to improve air quality, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

A demolished quarter is seen at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

A demolished quarter is seen at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

"Communist Party members" magazine is seen at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker is seen at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker is seen at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

People and vehicles are seen at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker walks at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man is seen at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

Workers walk at a demolished quarter at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

A demolished quarter is seen at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

A demolished quarter is seen at a steel plant of Hangzhou Iron&Steel Group company. REUTERS/Aly Song

