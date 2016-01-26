China's abandoned factories

Bricks are stacked in a field at a village with several closed brick factories, in Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. While a World Health Organisation report in 2014 found 13 of the world's 20 dirtiest cities were in India, a still smog-bound...more

Bricks are stacked in a field at a village with several closed brick factories, in Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. While a World Health Organisation report in 2014 found 13 of the world's 20 dirtiest cities were in India, a still smog-bound Beijing issued its first pollution "red alerts" last month. Soon after, the capital said it would shut down 2,500 more small firms this year, leaving communities like Chaomidian, in the southwest suburb of Fangshan, in the firing line. REUTERS/Jason Lee

