Pictures | Thu May 28, 2015 | 9:35am EDT

China's acrobats in training

Students practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. The acrobatic school has accepted more than 80 students from 4 to 40 years old. Most of them came from rural area of Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. Starting at 4 a.m. every morning, students practice an average of 10 hours. The training usually lasts from one month to over a year. REUTERS/Stringer

Students practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. The acrobatic school has accepted more than 80 students from 4 to 40 years old. Most of them came from rural area of Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Students practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. The acrobatic school has accepted more than 80 students from 4 to 40 years old. Most of them came from rural area of Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. Starting at 4 a.m. every morning, students practice an average of 10 hours. The training usually lasts from one month to over a year. REUTERS/Stringer
Students practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A student practices at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A student trains at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Students pose for pictures at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015.REUTERS/Stringer

A student looks at her mobile phone as she stretches during practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Students train at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A teacher helps a student stretch during training at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Students train at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Students train at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

