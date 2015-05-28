China's acrobats in training
Students practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. The acrobatic school has accepted more than 80 students from 4 to 40 years old. Most of them came from rural area of Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui...more
Students practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A student practices at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A student trains at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Students pose for pictures at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015.REUTERS/Stringer
A student looks at her mobile phone as she stretches during practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Students train at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A teacher helps a student stretch during training at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Students train at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Students train at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
