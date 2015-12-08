China's Airpocalypse

A man plays with a kite on an extremely polluted day in Baoding, China November 30, 2015. Baoding, located in Hebei province neighboring Beijing, was the most polluted city in China in the first half of 2015, according to the country's Ministry of...more

A man plays with a kite on an extremely polluted day in Baoding, China November 30, 2015. Baoding, located in Hebei province neighboring Beijing, was the most polluted city in China in the first half of 2015, according to the country's Ministry of Environmental Protection. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

