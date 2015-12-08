Edition:
China's Airpocalypse

A woman wearing a mask protecting from extreme smog takes picture in front of the National Stadium, or the Bird's Nest in Beijing December 8, 2015 as China's capital issues its first ever "red alert" for pollution. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A couple wearing masks make their ways in a shopping district amid heavy smog after the city issued its first ever "red alert" for air pollution, in Beijing, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A man sets up a warning sign next to a vehicle after an accident amid heavy smog after the city issued its first ever "red alert" for air pollution, in Beijing, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Visitors walk on a bridge as they visits the West Lake amid thick fog and heavy smog in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A building and a large screen are seen through thick smog in Beijing December 8, 2015 as China's capital issues its first ever "red alert" for pollution. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A visitor walks among trees as she visits the West Lake amid thick fog and heavy smog in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A visitor walks next to a pavilion as the West Lake is seen amid thick fog and heavy smog in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
A child wears a protective mask to shield from extreme smog in central Beijing December 8, 2015 as China's capital issues its first ever "red alert" for pollution. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
A resident rides an electric bicycle across a street amid heavy smog as vehicles wait for a traffic light next to a statue of pandas, a landmark of the Wangjing area in Beijing, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Vehicles pass a road as smog covers Beijing on an extremely polluted day, December 1, 2015. The Chinese characters on the electronic board to the right read, "low visibility, slow down". REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
People visit the Temple of Heaven amid heavy smog in Beijing, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Vehicles drive on Jianguomenwai Street amid heavy smog at night in Beijing, China, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A woman wearing a protective mask walks along a traditional alleyway, or hutong, in Beijing, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A visitor tries to see the city of Beijing using a binoculars at a viewing deck on the China Central Radio and Television Tower in blanket Beijing, China December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A man pulls his luggage past electronic screens showing the Olympic Green park under blue skies, near the National Stadium (R), or the Bird's Nest, amid heavy smog in Beijing, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Street vendors prepare food for commuters on an extremely polluted morning in Beijing, China December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
People wear protective masks while riding a moped in Beijing, China December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A man exercises at Jingshan Park in Beijing, China December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
People wearing protective masks have their picture taken near the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A man makes his way through smog in Beijing, China December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Visitors use mobile phones to take pictures and videos as they watch a flag raising ceremony at the Tiananmen Square amid heavy smog in Beijing, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Volunteers exercise before delivering free food on an extremely polluted morning in central Beijing, China December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of the China Central Television (CCTV) building in Beijing December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A baby looks from inside a vehicle stranded on a highway between Beijing and Hebei province, China, that is closed due to smog on an extremely polluted day November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A woman covers her mouth with her hair amid heavy smog in Beijing, China, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A man plays with a kite on an extremely polluted day in Baoding, China November 30, 2015. Baoding, located in Hebei province neighboring Beijing, was the most polluted city in China in the first half of 2015, according to the country's Ministry of Environmental Protection. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A woman sells hot food to a driver stranded on a highway between Beijing and Hebei province, China, that is closed due to smog on an extremely polluted day November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A man wearing a mask makes his way at a business district during a heavily polluted day in Beijing, China November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A dog peers from inside a car stranded on a highway between Beijing and Hebei province, China, that is closed due to smog on an extremely polluted day November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
The sun is seen through the smog from a highway between Beijing and Hebei province, China, that is closed on an extremely polluted day November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
