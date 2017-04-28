China's all-girl 'boy band'
Members of China's all-girl "boy band" FFC-Acrush wave from the backstage after their maiden press conference in Beijing, China April 28, 2017. Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with...more
A member of FFC-Acrush prepares for the band's maiden press conference. FFC-Acrush had more than 749,000 followers on social networking site Weibo even before any of their music was released. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of FFC-Acrush appear on stage during their maiden press conference. Marketed by sports brand Fantasy Football Confederation (FFC), the five women - aged 18 to 24 - held their first news conference in Beijing as their first single "Action" was...more
Members of FFC-Acrush leave the stage after their press conference. "We want the girls to break the mould," the band's agent, Zhou Xiaobai, told Reuters. Last year, Zhejiang Huati Culture Communication, an entertainment startup backed by Tencent...more
Members of FFC-Acrush prepare for their maiden press conference. "It was rather a coincidence. We happened to see many 'handsome girls' during the auditions, and people thought they looked quite all right. Then it hit me that now is the time,"...more
A member of FFC-Acrush prepares for their press conference. Acrush is one of several bands under the FFC brand, which aims to be a pioneer in sports entertainment by mixing sports with music and dance. All FFC bands - including Acrush - must learn...more
Members of FFC-Acrush prepare for their press conference. The letter 'A' in the band's name is a reference to the god Adonis - the archetype of youthful male beauty in Greek mythology. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fans of FFC-Acrush follow their press conference. "It is a new adventure for us and also for the Chinese pop music market," said Min Junqian, a member of Acrush. "I will not be afraid, because I will just be me, a handsome girl." REUTERS/Damir...more
Members of FFC-Acrush appear on stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.