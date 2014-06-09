Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 9, 2014 | 4:20pm EDT

China's big test

A student gestures as she walks out of a school among other students after taking the final test of the national college entrance exams, in Huaibei, Anhui province June 8, 2014. According to Xinhua News Agency, about 9.39 million students took China's national college entrance exams or "gaokao" from June 7 to 8, which is a fiercely competitive test that is seen as a make-or-break for getting ahead. REUTERS/China Daily

A student gestures as she walks out of a school among other students after taking the final test of the national college entrance exams, in Huaibei, Anhui province June 8, 2014. According to Xinhua News Agency, about 9.39 million students took...more

Monday, June 09, 2014
A student gestures as she walks out of a school among other students after taking the final test of the national college entrance exams, in Huaibei, Anhui province June 8, 2014. According to Xinhua News Agency, about 9.39 million students took China's national college entrance exams or "gaokao" from June 7 to 8, which is a fiercely competitive test that is seen as a make-or-break for getting ahead. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
1 / 13
Family members burn offerings to pray for their children who will take the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Family members burn offerings to pray for their children who will take the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 09, 2014
Family members burn offerings to pray for their children who will take the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 13
Students cheer as teachers wave flags before the students take their national college entrance exam in Hengshui, Hebei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students cheer as teachers wave flags before the students take their national college entrance exam in Hengshui, Hebei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 09, 2014
Students cheer as teachers wave flags before the students take their national college entrance exam in Hengshui, Hebei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 13
Family members light firecrackers before their children's national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Family members light firecrackers before their children's national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 09, 2014
Family members light firecrackers before their children's national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 13
Paramilitary policemen stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Zhengzhou, Henan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary policemen stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Zhengzhou, Henan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 09, 2014
Paramilitary policemen stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Zhengzhou, Henan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 13
Students go through security checks before taking the national college entrance exam in Ganyu county, Jiangsu province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students go through security checks before taking the national college entrance exam in Ganyu county, Jiangsu province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 09, 2014
Students go through security checks before taking the national college entrance exam in Ganyu county, Jiangsu province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 13
A teacher looks back at family members waiting outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A teacher looks back at family members waiting outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 09, 2014
A teacher looks back at family members waiting outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 13
Students pose for pictures with money they received from their teachers during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 3, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Teachers gave each student two five-yuan ($0.80 USD) banknotes to wish them good luck for the upcoming exam. REUTERS/Stringer

Students pose for pictures with money they received from their teachers during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 3, 2014. The school...more

Monday, June 09, 2014
Students pose for pictures with money they received from their teachers during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 3, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Teachers gave each student two five-yuan ($0.80 USD) banknotes to wish them good luck for the upcoming exam. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 13
Teachers wave flags as students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Students shouted together during the event, "Come on Hengshui No. 2 High School, you are the best!" REUTERS/Stringer

Teachers wave flags as students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every...more

Monday, June 09, 2014
Teachers wave flags as students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Students shouted together during the event, "Come on Hengshui No. 2 High School, you are the best!" REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 13
Students walk out of a school after taking the first section of the national college entrance exam in Changsha, Hunan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students walk out of a school after taking the first section of the national college entrance exam in Changsha, Hunan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 09, 2014
Students walk out of a school after taking the first section of the national college entrance exam in Changsha, Hunan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 13
Students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Students shouted together during the event, "Come on Hengshui No. 2 High School, you are the best!" REUTERS/Stringer

Students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking...more

Monday, June 09, 2014
Students cheer during a morale-building event ahead of the upcoming national college entrance examination, at Hengshui No. 2 High School in Hengshui, Hebei province June 2, 2014. The school holds morale-building events every year for students taking the exam. Students shouted together during the event, "Come on Hengshui No. 2 High School, you are the best!" REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 13
Security personnel stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Security personnel stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Monday, June 09, 2014
Security personnel stand guard outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Close
12 / 13
Family members wait outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Family members wait outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 09, 2014
Family members wait outside a high school during the national college entrance exam in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Goals around the world

Goals around the world

Next Slideshows

Goals around the world

Goals around the world

Reuters photographers on every continent, in countries from China to the Czech Republic, went out to capture images of soccer goalposts used by players to...

Jun 09 2014
Living in a plane

Living in a plane

An Oregon man who calls a Boeing 727 home.

Jun 08 2014
Best of French Open

Best of French Open

Our top images from the French Open.

Jun 08 2014
D-Day: Then and now

D-Day: Then and now

The beaches of Normandy during the allied landings and today.

Jun 07 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast