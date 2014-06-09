China's big test

A student gestures as she walks out of a school among other students after taking the final test of the national college entrance exams, in Huaibei, Anhui province June 8, 2014. According to Xinhua News Agency, about 9.39 million students took...more

A student gestures as she walks out of a school among other students after taking the final test of the national college entrance exams, in Huaibei, Anhui province June 8, 2014. According to Xinhua News Agency, about 9.39 million students took China's national college entrance exams or "gaokao" from June 7 to 8, which is a fiercely competitive test that is seen as a make-or-break for getting ahead. REUTERS/China Daily

Close