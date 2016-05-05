Edition:
China's bullet trains

Harmony bullet trains at a high-speed train maintenance base in Wuhan, Hubei province. China has the world's longest high-speed-rail network, more than the rest of the world combined. REUTERS/Stringer

Harmony bullet trains at a high-speed train maintenance base in Wuhan, Hubei province. China has the world's longest high-speed-rail network, more than the rest of the world combined.

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2012
REUTERS/Stringer
A construction worker watches a train pass on the high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A construction worker watches a train pass on the high-speed railway line between Shanghai and Hangzhou on the outskirts of Shanghai.

Reuters / Monday, October 25, 2010
REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A driver makes a phone call in the engine driver's cabin of a CRH 380A bullet train serving the high-speed railway between Shanghai and Beijing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A driver makes a phone call in the engine driver's cabin of a CRH 380A bullet train serving the high-speed railway between Shanghai and Beijing.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2011
REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A train attendant stands inside a CRH 380A bullet train. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A train attendant stands inside a CRH 380A bullet train.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2011
REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A train employee walks into the lead car of a Harmony 380BL bullet train at Beijing South Railway Station. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A train employee walks into the lead car of a Harmony 380BL bullet train at Beijing South Railway Station.

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2011
REUTERS/Jason Lee
A driver is seen sitting in the engine driver's cabin of a CRH 380A bullet train travelling on the high-speed railway between Shanghai and Beijing. REUTERS/China Daily

A driver is seen sitting in the engine driver's cabin of a CRH 380A bullet train travelling on the high-speed railway between Shanghai and Beijing.

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2011
REUTERS/China Daily
A woman takes pictures of the new Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway train at the station in Beijing, August 1, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman takes pictures of the new Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway train at the station in Beijing, August 1, 2008.

Reuters / Friday, August 01, 2008
REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A train attendant helps a passenger to adjust her seat at the business class carriage on a CRH 380A bullet train. REUTERS/China Daily

A train attendant helps a passenger to adjust her seat at the business class carriage on a CRH 380A bullet train.

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2011
REUTERS/China Daily
An employee adjusts a CRH380B high-speed Harmony bullet train as it stops for an examination during a test run, at a bullet train exam and repair center in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer

An employee adjusts a CRH380B high-speed Harmony bullet train as it stops for an examination during a test run, at a bullet train exam and repair center in Shenyang, Liaoning province.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2012
REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks into a carriage of a Beijing -Tianjin Intercity Railway train in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman walks into a carriage of a Beijing -Tianjin Intercity Railway train in Beijing.

Reuters / Friday, August 01, 2008
REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Two CRH380A high-speed bullet trains park at Beijing South Railway Station. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Two CRH380A high-speed bullet trains park at Beijing South Railway Station.

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2011
REUTERS/Jason Lee
Mechanics examine a bullet train at a high speed railway maintenance station, to prepare for the annual mass migration ahead of the Chinese lunar new year, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/China Daily

Mechanics examine a bullet train at a high speed railway maintenance station, to prepare for the annual mass migration ahead of the Chinese lunar new year, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province.

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
REUTERS/China Daily
A Harmony bullet train pulls into Beijing South Railway Station. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A Harmony bullet train pulls into Beijing South Railway Station.

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2011
REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker cleans a CRH380B high-speed Harmony bullet train as it stops for an examination during a test run, at a bullet train exam and repair center in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker cleans a CRH380B high-speed Harmony bullet train as it stops for an examination during a test run, at a bullet train exam and repair center in Shenyang, Liaoning province.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2012
REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger walks past high speed trains at a railway station in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Jeff Xu

A passenger walks past high speed trains at a railway station in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu province.

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2007
REUTERS/Jeff Xu
Rescuers carry out rescue operations after two carriages from a bullet train derailed and fell off a bridge in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Rescuers carry out rescue operations after two carriages from a bullet train derailed and fell off a bridge in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, July 24, 2011.

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2011
REUTERS/Aly Song
A train employee looks out from an entrance of a Harmony bullet train at Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, Henan province. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A train employee looks out from an entrance of a Harmony bullet train at Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, Henan province.

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2014
REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker walks between two bullet trains at a high speed railway maintenance station in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker walks between two bullet trains at a high speed railway maintenance station in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China.

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
REUTERS/Stringer
A CRH380BL high-speed bullet train runs towards Beijing South Railway Station. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A CRH380BL high-speed bullet train runs towards Beijing South Railway Station.

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2011
REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker stands among Harmony bullet trains at a high-speed train maintenance base in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker stands among Harmony bullet trains at a high-speed train maintenance base in Wuhan, Hubei province.

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
REUTERS/Stringer
