China's congress

<p>People look at a giant television screen as China's newly elected President Xi Jinping attends the fourth plenary meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in People Square in Shanghai March 14, 2013. China's parliament formally elected heir-in-waiting Xi as the country's new president, succeeding Hu Jintao, putting the final seal of approval on a generational transition of power. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Delegates attend the fourth plenary meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>China's newly-elected President Xi Jinping bows during the fourth plenary meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Barry Huang</p>

<p>Hu Jintao (L) shakes hands with China's newly elected President and chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping during the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A paramilitary policeman stops a photographer from taking pictures in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes at the Tiananmen Sqaure during the fourth plenary meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>A policewoman conducts security checks on pedestrians at Tiananmen Square, outside the Great Hall of the People, after the fourth plenary meeting of National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A hotel security guard poses for pictures in front of China's national flag at Tiananmen Square during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People walk among government cars at a parking lot at the Great Hall of the People, after the fourth plenary meeting of National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Hotel guides for delegates pose for a photograph in front of a portrait of former Chairman Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Square, ahead of the fourth plenary meeting of National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>Attendants raise curtains inside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the fourth plenary meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>People take pictures in front of the Great Hall of the People ahead of the fourth plenary meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Tiananmen Sqaure in Beijing, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A female delegate (C) has a souvenir picture taken at the Great Hall of the People during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Policemen stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>Security personnel sit as they guard against a curtain inside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A participant (L) for a reception celebrating the upcoming International Women's Day and delegates of the National People's Congress (NPC) walk in a hallway of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A journalist reports outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>The conductor of a military band performs during a rehearsal before the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Photographers take pictures of China's President Hu Jintao (L) as he talks to China's Communist Party Chief Xi Jinping (R) during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A delegate (L) talks on his mobile phone as a journalist works beside, inside the Great Hall of the People, during the opening ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>China's Premier Wen Jiabao (shown on screen) speaks as delegates listen during the opening ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A delegate of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) yawns in the gallery as China's Premier Wen Jiabao delivers the government work report during the opening ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>A cleaner walks past cars outside of the Great Hall of the People during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A delegate from an ethnic minority group wearing a traditional costume leaves the Great Hall of the People with other delegates after the opening ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Hotel guides for delegates jump for a photograph outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Delegates take photos inside the Great Hall of the People, during the opening ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>An ethnic minority delegate in traditional costume is seen listening to the speech by China's Premier Wen Jiabao during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Security guards leave the Great Hall of the People, after the opening ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>An NPC staff member carries thermos water bottles as he walks inside the Great Hall of the People, during the opening ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Police officers ride motorized vehicles in front of a portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square, ahead of the opening ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Security officers pose for pictures outside the Great Hall of the People after the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A security officer draws a curtain as another sits besides him at the Great Hall of the People during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A police officer lets a police dog sniff a vehicle at a security check outside the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square, ahead of the opening ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>A security officer keeps guard as he stands atop a flight of stairs inside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the opening ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A paramilitary policeman stops a photographer from taking pictures before the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>A general view inside the Great Hall of the People during China's Premier Wen Jiabao's speech in the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>An ethnic minority delegate wearing a traditional costume takes a photo at Tiananmen Square as she walks towards the Great Hall of the People ahead of the opening ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Reporters take pictures of China's Premier Wen Jiabao (front) as he bows with China's President Hu Jintao (second row, 4th R), China's Communist Party Chief Xi Jinping (second row, 3rd R) and other delegates looking on, before his speech during the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Military delegates arrive at Tiananmen Square as they walk towards the Great Hall of the People to attend the opening ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>An ethnic minority delegate stands outside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A Buddhist monk walks in front of a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong ahead of the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) on the Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>China's President Hu Jintao (L) and China's Communist Party Chief Xi Jinping look at each other as they clap during the opening ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A man with a sign on his back, which reads 'democracy', is questioned by police near the Great Hall of People in Tiananmen Square, central Beijing March 2, 2013, before the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC). REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Ren Zhenlong, an amateur actor who has played the role of the late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in theatres, waves next to the Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square, central Beijing March 1, 2013, before the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC). REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Flags flutter on the top of the National Museum prior to the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Tiananmen Square during sunrise in Beijing March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

