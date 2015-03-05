China's Congress meets
Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Delegates leave on a bus after the first annual session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, in front of Great Hall of the People at the Tiananmen Square, in Beijing March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Military delegates wait to leave after the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Souvenir plates bearing the images of China's President Xi Jinping and China's late Chairman Mao Zedong are displayed at a shop nearby the Great Hall of the People where the National People's Congress will be held, in Beijing, March 4, 2015....more
Journalists report before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) speaks to President Xi Jinping as they leave after the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2015....more
An ethnic minority delegate wearing a traditional costume stands in front of the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March...more
The Great Hall of the People, where the National People's Congress will be held is seen in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A delegate takes pictures before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Commander of the Air Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Ma Xiaotian (L) speaks to Commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy Wu Shengli during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the...more
Two paramilitary policemen stand guard under red flags on the roof of the National Museum as the sun rises, before the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hotel guides jump as they pose for pictures ahead of the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A security officer holds onto a curtain inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, in Beijing March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Passengers on a subway watch a television screen showing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivering the government work report during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, in Shanghai, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Delegates arrive for the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Barry Huang
A delegate sleeps while another yawns as they attend the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A military band conductor practices during rehearsal ahead of the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A delegate walks into the Great Hall of the People during the first annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ethnic minority delegates wearing traditional clothes arrive for the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A plainclothes soldier stands guard behind a main gate after the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the Great Hall of the People, where the National People's Congress will be held, in Beijing, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
Life on the Woolwich ferry
Woolwich, in southeast London, has been the site of a river crossing since Saxon times. It is now home to a free ferry service transporting passengers and...
Celebrating Holi
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Finding the heart of Buddhism
Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings.
Countdown to execution
Two convicted Australian drug smugglers were transferred from a Bali prison to an island for execution along with other foreigners.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.