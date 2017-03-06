Edition:
China's Congress meets

A military band rehearse for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A journalist reports at the Tiananmen Square outside the Great Hall of the People for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Delegates refer to documents as China's Premier Li Keqiang delivers a government work report during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
China's President Xi Jinping drinks from a tea cup during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A security officer carries a sign in the Great Hall of the People where sessions of the National People's Congress are taking place in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A security officer holds a flash as he checks the venue after the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A smartphone records as delegates prepare for Shanghai delegation's group discussion inside the Great Hall of the People where sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) are taking place, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Security officers look through the glass doors of the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
A security officer sits at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Paramilitary policemen gesture towards a reporter in front of the Great Hall of the People where sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) are taking place, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A security guard wears an earpiece inside the Great Hall of the People where sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) are taking place, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A security officers stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
An ethnic minority man poses for a selfie at the Tiananmen Square outside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Paramilitary policemen stand guard at the Tiananmen Square after the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A security officer holds a curtain during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Military delegates arrive at the Tiananmen Square outside the Great Hall of the People for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A paramilitary police stands guard in front of the Tiananmen Gate with the giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Delegates clap their hands as China's President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Military band members enter the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Attendants prepare tea before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A delegate stands outside of the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A security personnel is seen at the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Hostesses for pose pictures in front of the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
China's leaders sing the national anthem as they attend the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Security personnel sit in the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
China's President Xi Jinping (R) and Premier Li Keqiang arrive for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A driver is seen in a coach parked on the Tiananmen Square before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Security personnel are seen at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Security personnel is seen in front of the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
An attendant stands in the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Security personnel wait for reporters and guests to leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A car with a North Korean flag is seen outside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Security personnel walk past the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
