Pictures | Wed Apr 24, 2013

China's dead pig mystery

<p>A farmer works at a pig farm on the outskirts of Shenyang, Liaoning province, China June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A farmer works at a pig farm on the outskirts of Shenyang, Liaoning province, China June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A farmer works at a pig farm on the outskirts of Shenyang, Liaoning province, China June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Dead pigs float in a branch of Huangpu River in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. Over 2,200 pigs have been found dead in one of Shanghai's main water sources, official media reported, triggering a public outcry in China where concerns over food safety and environmental pollution run high. REUTER/Aly Song</p>

Dead pigs float in a branch of Huangpu River in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. Over 2,200 pigs have been found dead in one of Shanghai's main water sources, official media reported, triggering a public outcry in China where concerns over food safety and environmental pollution run high. REUTER/Aly Song

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Dead pigs float in a branch of Huangpu River in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. Over 2,200 pigs have been found dead in one of Shanghai's main water sources, official media reported, triggering a public outcry in China where concerns over food safety and environmental pollution run high. REUTER/Aly Song

<p>Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Dead pigs float in a branch of Huangpu River in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song</p>

Dead pigs float in a branch of Huangpu River in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Dead pigs float in a branch of Huangpu River in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song

<p>Pigs are seen at a hog pen in Jiaxing, eastern China's Zhejiang province, September 16, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pigs are seen at a hog pen in Jiaxing, eastern China's Zhejiang province, September 16, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Pigs are seen at a hog pen in Jiaxing, eastern China's Zhejiang province, September 16, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A dead pig lies on a street in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song</p>

A dead pig lies on a street in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A dead pig lies on a street in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song

<p>A worker moves a dead pig onto a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. The workers, who have been employed since March 5 by the village government to remove dead pigs left by breeders on roadsides, said they carry away more than 200 pigs a day. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker moves a dead pig onto a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. The workers, who have been employed since March 5 by the village government to remove dead pigs left by breeders on roadsides, said they carry away more than 200 pigs a day. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A worker moves a dead pig onto a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. The workers, who have been employed since March 5 by the village government to remove dead pigs left by breeders on roadsides, said they carry away more than 200 pigs a day. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A worker drags a sick pig to a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker drags a sick pig to a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A worker drags a sick pig to a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A worker moves a dead pig onto a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker moves a dead pig onto a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A worker moves a dead pig onto a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Workers pour dead pigs into a cement pit in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Workers pour dead pigs into a cement pit in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Workers pour dead pigs into a cement pit in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A villager cuts meat from a dead pig in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. The village government hired two workers to remove dead pigs left by breeders on roadsides. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A villager cuts meat from a dead pig in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. The village government hired two workers to remove dead pigs left by breeders on roadsides. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A villager cuts meat from a dead pig in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. The village government hired two workers to remove dead pigs left by breeders on roadsides. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A worker drags a dead pig to a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker drags a dead pig to a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A worker drags a dead pig to a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

