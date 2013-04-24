China's dead pig mystery
A farmer works at a pig farm on the outskirts of Shenyang, Liaoning province, China June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Dead pigs float in a branch of Huangpu River in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. Over 2,200 pigs have been found dead in one of Shanghai's main water sources, official media reported, triggering a public outcry in China where concerns over...more
Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Dead pigs float in a branch of Huangpu River in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song
Pigs are seen at a hog pen in Jiaxing, eastern China's Zhejiang province, September 16, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
A dead pig lies on a street in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song
A worker moves a dead pig onto a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. The workers, who have been employed since March 5 by the village government to remove dead pigs left by breeders on roadsides, said they carry away more than 200...more
A worker drags a sick pig to a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker moves a dead pig onto a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers pour dead pigs into a cement pit in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A villager cuts meat from a dead pig in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. The village government hired two workers to remove dead pigs left by breeders on roadsides. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker drags a dead pig to a truck in the Zhulin village of Jiaxing March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
