Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 4, 2014 | 8:35am EDT

China's e-waste village

A woman walks near mounds of garbage, which were abandoned by recycling workers, at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman walks near mounds of garbage, which were abandoned by recycling workers, at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A woman walks near mounds of garbage, which were abandoned by recycling workers, at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 25
Broken fridges are seen in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Broken fridges are seen in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Broken fridges are seen in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 25
A recycling worker moves air-conditioning units in the yard of her tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A recycling worker moves air-conditioning units in the yard of her tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A recycling worker moves air-conditioning units in the yard of her tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 25
A puppy stands next to parts of dismantled electronic goods in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A puppy stands next to parts of dismantled electronic goods in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A puppy stands next to parts of dismantled electronic goods in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 25
A recycling worker holds wires which she collected from a dismantled microwave in the yard of her tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A recycling worker holds wires which she collected from a dismantled microwave in the yard of her tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A recycling worker holds wires which she collected from a dismantled microwave in the yard of her tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 25
A recycling worker cuts a cable of an air-conditioning unit as he works in the yard of a tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A recycling worker cuts a cable of an air-conditioning unit as he works in the yard of a tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A recycling worker cuts a cable of an air-conditioning unit as he works in the yard of a tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 25
The yard of a tenement house is reflected in a broken television set in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The yard of a tenement house is reflected in a broken television set in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
The yard of a tenement house is reflected in a broken television set in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 25
A recycling worker stands in the yard of a tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A recycling worker stands in the yard of a tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A recycling worker stands in the yard of a tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 25
A recycling worker looks at a broken piano in the yard of a tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A recycling worker looks at a broken piano in the yard of a tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A recycling worker looks at a broken piano in the yard of a tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 25
A woman dismantles a broken air-conditioning unit to sell its parts as scrap, outside a tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman dismantles a broken air-conditioning unit to sell its parts as scrap, outside a tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A woman dismantles a broken air-conditioning unit to sell its parts as scrap, outside a tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 25
Recycling worker Gu Zhaofang is seen behind a blind as she speaks on her mobile phone at her tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Recycling worker Gu Zhaofang is seen behind a blind as she speaks on her mobile phone at her tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Recycling worker Gu Zhaofang is seen behind a blind as she speaks on her mobile phone at her tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 25
Laundry is hung out to dry in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Laundry is hung out to dry in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Laundry is hung out to dry in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 25
Recycling workers play poker in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Recycling workers play poker in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Recycling workers play poker in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 25
Children play on abandoned wood panels in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Children play on abandoned wood panels in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Children play on abandoned wood panels in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 25
Children's shoes rest against a window at a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Children's shoes rest against a window at a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Children's shoes rest against a window at a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
15 / 25
A boy looks out a window at a school, which is attended by recycling workers' children, in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A boy looks out a window at a school, which is attended by recycling workers' children, in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A boy looks out a window at a school, which is attended by recycling workers' children, in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
16 / 25
A woman cooks dinner in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman cooks dinner in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A woman cooks dinner in the yard of a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
17 / 25
Children play in their house, while their parents work on recycling air-conditioning units, in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Children play in their house, while their parents work on recycling air-conditioning units, in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Children play in their house, while their parents work on recycling air-conditioning units, in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 25
A woman washes dishes at a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman washes dishes at a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A woman washes dishes at a recycling workers' tenement house in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 25
A garbage collector carries a sack of of items abandoned by recycling workers at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A garbage collector carries a sack of of items abandoned by recycling workers at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A garbage collector carries a sack of of items abandoned by recycling workers at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
20 / 25
A recycling worker moves an air-conditioning unit in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A recycling worker moves an air-conditioning unit in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A recycling worker moves an air-conditioning unit in Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
21 / 25
A man counts his money after selling recycled air-conditioning units to a vendor in the yard of a tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man counts his money after selling recycled air-conditioning units to a vendor in the yard of a tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A man counts his money after selling recycled air-conditioning units to a vendor in the yard of a tenement house at Dongxiaokou village in Beijing May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
22 / 25
A garbage collector rides his tricycle as he looks for recyclable items on the streets of Beijing May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A garbage collector rides his tricycle as he looks for recyclable items on the streets of Beijing May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A garbage collector rides his tricycle as he looks for recyclable items on the streets of Beijing May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
23 / 25
A garbage collector takes a nap on his tricycle, as he waits for people to sell abandoned items to him, in downtown Beijing May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A garbage collector takes a nap on his tricycle, as he waits for people to sell abandoned items to him, in downtown Beijing May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A garbage collector takes a nap on his tricycle, as he waits for people to sell abandoned items to him, in downtown Beijing May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
24 / 25
A woman sleeps in a shop which sells recycled electronic goods at Yaojiayuan village in Beijing May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman sleeps in a shop which sells recycled electronic goods at Yaojiayuan village in Beijing May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
A woman sleeps in a shop which sells recycled electronic goods at Yaojiayuan village in Beijing May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
D-Day memory lane

D-Day memory lane

Next Slideshows

D-Day memory lane

D-Day memory lane

91-year-old WWII veteran Jack W. Schlegel revisits Normandy and the road which bears his name.

Jun 03 2014
Crisis in Ukraine

Crisis in Ukraine

Our latest images from the standoff in eastern Ukraine.

Jun 03 2014
Floods know no borders

Floods know no borders

Several months of rain fell on the Balkans in just a few days. Now, those affected are left to survey the devastation.

Jun 03 2014
The prison World Cup

The prison World Cup

Inmates at the Castro-Castro penitentiary are participating in the tournament, which is being held in order to encourage the adoption of sports within the...

Jun 02 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast