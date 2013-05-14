China's easy riders
A couple rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Harley Davidson riders take a break during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Harley Davidson riders take a break during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman sits on a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. Around 1,000 Harley Davidson enthusiasts from all over China met to celebrate the 5th Harley Davidson...more
A woman sits on a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. Around 1,000 Harley Davidson enthusiasts from all over China met to celebrate the 5th Harley Davidson National Rally in China, as part of the company's 110-year anniversary REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Harley Davidson logo is seen during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Harley Davidson logo is seen during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Harley Davidson riders attend at the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Harley Davidson riders attend at the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle along a tunnel during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle along a tunnel during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. Major Chinese cities ban motorcycles from circulating on highways and major avenues. Meanwhile, Harley...more
A man rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. Major Chinese cities ban motorcycles from circulating on highways and major avenues. Meanwhile, Harley Davidson motorbikes are considered by Chinese tax authorities to be luxury items, so they are taxed at extremely high rates-- sometimes the taxes alone is equivalent to the bike's U.S. price tag. Traffic and transportation authorities have also weighed in, putting Harleys in the same category as electric bikes, horses and bicycles, meaning that they cannot be on highways and major avenues. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Harley Davidson rider dances as he takes a break during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Harley Davidson rider dances as he takes a break during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Harley Davidson rider urinates as he takes a break during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Harley Davidson rider urinates as he takes a break during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman takes a picture of a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman takes a picture of a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle as she attends the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle as she attends the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Harley Davidson rider talks on the phone at a hotel during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Harley Davidson rider talks on the phone at a hotel during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Harley Davidson riders pose for a group picture during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Harley Davidson riders pose for a group picture during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple stand next to their Harley Davidson motorcycle as they attend the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple stand next to their Harley Davidson motorcycle as they attend the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Harley Davidson riders pose for a picture during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Harley Davidson riders pose for a picture during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A local boy wearing a helmet poses next to a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A local boy wearing a helmet poses next to a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local residents look at a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local residents look at a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Harley Davidson rider takes a break during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (
A Harley Davidson rider takes a break during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (
A local resident looks on as Harley Davidson motorcycles pass by during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A local resident looks on as Harley Davidson motorcycles pass by during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man wearing a skeleton mask prepares to ride a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man wearing a skeleton mask prepares to ride a Harley Davidson motorcycle during the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A combination picture shows the backs of motorcycles riders' jackets as they attend the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A combination picture shows the backs of motorcycles riders' jackets as they attend the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Searching for the best arm wrestler
Finding the best arm wrestler in tournaments across Senegal.
Squabble over Parisian "Aftersquat"
Artists at one of Paris' most-visited hubs of contemporary art are in a battle with City Hall to preserve the status quo at their 'aftersquat', where visitors...
Richard Branson's feminine side
After losing a bet to a friend, Richard Branson dresses up like a stewardess with shaved legs.
School shooting response drill
During a training exercise, Marine Corps Police officers simulate their response to a Virginia Middle High School shooting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.