Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 5, 2012 | 5:50pm EDT

China's economy

<p>An investor gestures as he talks to a person in front of an electrical board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Huaibei, Anhui province, China February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An investor gestures as he talks to a person in front of an electrical board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Huaibei, Anhui province, China February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 05, 2012

An investor gestures as he talks to a person in front of an electrical board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Huaibei, Anhui province, China February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 35
<p>Employees stand next to a container ship at Ningbo port in Ningbo, Zhejiang province June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Employees stand next to a container ship at Ningbo port in Ningbo, Zhejiang province June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Employees stand next to a container ship at Ningbo port in Ningbo, Zhejiang province June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 35
<p>An employee rides a bicycle past a nearly completed ship at China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Longxue shipbuilding, in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

An employee rides a bicycle past a nearly completed ship at China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Longxue shipbuilding, in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, July 05, 2012

An employee rides a bicycle past a nearly completed ship at China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Longxue shipbuilding, in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
3 / 35
<p>A labourer swings a sledgehammer to smash concrete to recycle steel bars at a demolition site near a residential complex in Xi'an, Shanxi province June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen </p>

A labourer swings a sledgehammer to smash concrete to recycle steel bars at a demolition site near a residential complex in Xi'an, Shanxi province June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A labourer swings a sledgehammer to smash concrete to recycle steel bars at a demolition site near a residential complex in Xi'an, Shanxi province June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

Close
4 / 35
<p>A woman looks on at a production line at the Hanwang manufacture plant, China's biggest e-reader maker, in Yanjiao town, Hebei province July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A woman looks on at a production line at the Hanwang manufacture plant, China's biggest e-reader maker, in Yanjiao town, Hebei province July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A woman looks on at a production line at the Hanwang manufacture plant, China's biggest e-reader maker, in Yanjiao town, Hebei province July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
5 / 35
<p>A job seeker looks for work at the near deserted Xintiandi employment centre, in Songgang town, Shenzhen January 22, 2010. REUTERS/James Pomfret </p>

A job seeker looks for work at the near deserted Xintiandi employment centre, in Songgang town, Shenzhen January 22, 2010. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A job seeker looks for work at the near deserted Xintiandi employment centre, in Songgang town, Shenzhen January 22, 2010. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Close
6 / 35
<p>Workers stand on a steel frame which they are welding for an advertising board in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Workers stand on a steel frame which they are welding for an advertising board in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Workers stand on a steel frame which they are welding for an advertising board in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 35
<p>A businessman talks on the phone next to a Challenger 300 aircraft during the Shanghai International Business Aviation Show at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A businessman talks on the phone next to a Challenger 300 aircraft during the Shanghai International Business Aviation Show at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A businessman talks on the phone next to a Challenger 300 aircraft during the Shanghai International Business Aviation Show at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
8 / 35
<p>Workers operate on a rubber glove assembly line at a factory in Zibo, Shandong Province May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Workers operate on a rubber glove assembly line at a factory in Zibo, Shandong Province May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Workers operate on a rubber glove assembly line at a factory in Zibo, Shandong Province May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
9 / 35
<p>A train driver prepares to depart the Beijing-South railway station for Shanghai in a new high-speed train as part of an official trip for members of the media June 27, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A train driver prepares to depart the Beijing-South railway station for Shanghai in a new high-speed train as part of an official trip for members of the media June 27, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A train driver prepares to depart the Beijing-South railway station for Shanghai in a new high-speed train as part of an official trip for members of the media June 27, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
10 / 35
<p>Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
11 / 35
<p>A labourer works in a sewer in downtown Shanghai May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A labourer works in a sewer in downtown Shanghai May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A labourer works in a sewer in downtown Shanghai May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 35
<p>A worker cleans solar panels on the rooftop of the Yiwu International Trade City in Yiwu, Zhejiang province May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker cleans solar panels on the rooftop of the Yiwu International Trade City in Yiwu, Zhejiang province May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A worker cleans solar panels on the rooftop of the Yiwu International Trade City in Yiwu, Zhejiang province May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 35
<p>A woman poses for a photograph beside a Google logo in front of its China headquarters building in Beijing March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Christina Hu </p>

A woman poses for a photograph beside a Google logo in front of its China headquarters building in Beijing March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Christina Hu

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A woman poses for a photograph beside a Google logo in front of its China headquarters building in Beijing March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Christina Hu

Close
14 / 35
<p>A woman points for a customer, to cuts of pork for sale at her small stall located in a meat market in central Beijing, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A woman points for a customer, to cuts of pork for sale at her small stall located in a meat market in central Beijing, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A woman points for a customer, to cuts of pork for sale at her small stall located in a meat market in central Beijing, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
15 / 35
<p>A guide looks in from the entrance of a hall for a Louis Vuitton Voyages exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A guide looks in from the entrance of a hall for a Louis Vuitton Voyages exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A guide looks in from the entrance of a hall for a Louis Vuitton Voyages exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 35
<p>An elderly resident carrying a bag of leeks and tofu walks towards her home in Beijing, February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An elderly resident carrying a bag of leeks and tofu walks towards her home in Beijing, February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, July 05, 2012

An elderly resident carrying a bag of leeks and tofu walks towards her home in Beijing, February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
17 / 35
<p>A vendor stands next to wedding dresses during the China International Wedding Expo in Shanghai February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A vendor stands next to wedding dresses during the China International Wedding Expo in Shanghai February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A vendor stands next to wedding dresses during the China International Wedding Expo in Shanghai February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
18 / 35
<p>A watermelon vendor looks at yuan banknotes at a market in Changzhi, Shanxi province June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A watermelon vendor looks at yuan banknotes at a market in Changzhi, Shanxi province June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A watermelon vendor looks at yuan banknotes at a market in Changzhi, Shanxi province June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 35
<p>A man works at the site of a rare earth metals mine at Nancheng county, Jiangxi province October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A man works at the site of a rare earth metals mine at Nancheng county, Jiangxi province October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A man works at the site of a rare earth metals mine at Nancheng county, Jiangxi province October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 35
<p>A boy sleeps as he is pushed in a shopping cart at an IKEA store in downtown Shanghai May 11, 2011.REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A boy sleeps as he is pushed in a shopping cart at an IKEA store in downtown Shanghai May 11, 2011.REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A boy sleeps as he is pushed in a shopping cart at an IKEA store in downtown Shanghai May 11, 2011.REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
21 / 35
<p>Employees install car components at an assembly line at a Ford manufacturing plant in Chongqing municipality, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Employees install car components at an assembly line at a Ford manufacturing plant in Chongqing municipality, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Employees install car components at an assembly line at a Ford manufacturing plant in Chongqing municipality, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 35
<p>A group of chefs carry a pot of food past signs for the World Economic Forum at the Meijiang Convention Centre in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin September 13, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A group of chefs carry a pot of food past signs for the World Economic Forum at the Meijiang Convention Centre in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin September 13, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A group of chefs carry a pot of food past signs for the World Economic Forum at the Meijiang Convention Centre in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin September 13, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
23 / 35
<p>A young graduate worker uses a laptop in her room at a residence hotel in a suburban area of Shanghai December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A young graduate worker uses a laptop in her room at a residence hotel in a suburban area of Shanghai December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A young graduate worker uses a laptop in her room at a residence hotel in a suburban area of Shanghai December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
24 / 35
<p>A miner eats an apple after his shift at a coal mine in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A miner eats an apple after his shift at a coal mine in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A miner eats an apple after his shift at a coal mine in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
25 / 35
<p>Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen, 47, fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen, 47, fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Shop owner Gong Chui Zhen, 47, fixes trousers at the entrance to her shop in an old quarter of Shanghai August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
26 / 35
<p>A laborer works on a steel structure at a financial building construction site, as the cityscape is seen amid smoke from burning straw, in Hefei, Anhui June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A laborer works on a steel structure at a financial building construction site, as the cityscape is seen amid smoke from burning straw, in Hefei, Anhui June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A laborer works on a steel structure at a financial building construction site, as the cityscape is seen amid smoke from burning straw, in Hefei, Anhui June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
27 / 35
<p>A worker jumps over a puddle near a residential construction site in Taiyuan, Shanxi province October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker jumps over a puddle near a residential construction site in Taiyuan, Shanxi province October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A worker jumps over a puddle near a residential construction site in Taiyuan, Shanxi province October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
28 / 35
<p>Workers on strike watch from a window of Hi-P International factory during a protest in Shanghai December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Workers on strike watch from a window of Hi-P International factory during a protest in Shanghai December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Workers on strike watch from a window of Hi-P International factory during a protest in Shanghai December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
29 / 35
<p>A man walks past workers in the construction site of residential buildings in Shanghai November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A man walks past workers in the construction site of residential buildings in Shanghai November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A man walks past workers in the construction site of residential buildings in Shanghai November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
30 / 35
<p>Employees clean the floor as a model poses next to a vehicle during the 14th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Employees clean the floor as a model poses next to a vehicle during the 14th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Employees clean the floor as a model poses next to a vehicle during the 14th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
31 / 35
<p>A worker climbs on piles of logs at a timber storage in Shenyang, Liaoning province April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

A worker climbs on piles of logs at a timber storage in Shenyang, Liaoning province April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A worker climbs on piles of logs at a timber storage in Shenyang, Liaoning province April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
32 / 35
<p>A labourer works at a steel and iron factory in Hefei, Anhui province November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jianan Yu </p>

A labourer works at a steel and iron factory in Hefei, Anhui province November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A labourer works at a steel and iron factory in Hefei, Anhui province November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Close
33 / 35
<p>A taxi driver drives in a tunnel crossing under the Huangpu River in Shanghai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A taxi driver drives in a tunnel crossing under the Huangpu River in Shanghai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A taxi driver drives in a tunnel crossing under the Huangpu River in Shanghai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
34 / 35
<p>A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing March 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing March 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing March 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Western wildfires

Western wildfires

Next Slideshows

Western wildfires

Western wildfires

Raging fires strike Colorado and Utah.

Jul 05 2012
The legacy of Arafat

The legacy of Arafat

A look at the life and legacy of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

Jul 04 2012
Deadly floods in Bangladesh

Deadly floods in Bangladesh

Hundreds of thousands of people are displaced as floods spread across Bangladesh.

Jul 04 2012
Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the month of June.

Jul 04 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast