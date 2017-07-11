Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 11, 2017

China's first aircraft carrier

China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Tourists and residents gathered to catch a glimpse of the massive carrier on its maiden visit to Hong Kong, part of celebrations marking 20 years since the handover of the city from British to Chinese rule. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Thousands of Hong Kong residents queued for hours on Monday for just 2,000 tickets for access to the vessel this weekend. Many left empty handed. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Significantly smaller than the U.S. carriers that have long stopped in Hong Kong, the Liaoning started life as one of the Soviet Union's last carriers under construction, before being sold by Ukraine as a stripped down hulk to private Chinese interests in 1998. The vessel was later refitted in a Chinese shipyard in what was seen by foreign military analysts as a key early test of China's naval modernization. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Visitors walk on China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning during an open day at a naval base in Hong Kong. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
The Liaoning was accompanied by two destroyers and other ships from its strike group, with jet fighters and helicopters visible on the flight deck alongside hundreds of crew dressed in white uniforms. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Visitors pose in front of a backdrop featuring People's Liberation Army's aircraft carrier Liaoning during an open day at a naval base in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Even though the former Russian naval ship is being used as a training vessel for China's rapidly modernizing navy, its recent voyages through tense regional seas have been closely followed in Hong Kong, which is more used to hosting U.S. carriers and other foreign warships. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
The Liaoning began sea trials as China's first aircraft carrier in 2011 and has more recently conducted fully integrated drills with its complement of J-15 jet fighters and a variety of support ships. REUTERS/Mo Xiaoliang

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
J-15 fighters from China's Liaoning aircraft carrier conduct a drill in an area of South China Sea, January 2017. REUTERS/Mo Xiaoliang

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Members of the People's Liberation Army navy are seen on board China's aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea, December, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails past a rainbow as it enters Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Members of the People's Liberation Army navy are seen on board China's aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
