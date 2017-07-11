China's first aircraft carrier

Significantly smaller than the U.S. carriers that have long stopped in Hong Kong, the Liaoning started life as one of the Soviet Union's last carriers under construction, before being sold by Ukraine as a stripped down hulk to private Chinese...more

Significantly smaller than the U.S. carriers that have long stopped in Hong Kong, the Liaoning started life as one of the Soviet Union's last carriers under construction, before being sold by Ukraine as a stripped down hulk to private Chinese interests in 1998. The vessel was later refitted in a Chinese shipyard in what was seen by foreign military analysts as a key early test of China's naval modernization. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close