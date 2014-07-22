China's food factories
Employees work at a production line prior to a seizure of meat products suspected of being beyond their expiration date, conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014....more
An employee works at a production line prior to a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees stand during a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees work inside a milk factory in Beijing, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Laborers work in a paddy field on top of a wine factory, Liujiang county, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees work inside a beer factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Molds of Oreo cookies are seen in a laboratory of a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Freshly baked Oreo cookies pass along a conveyor belt at a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
An employee cuts slaughtered pigs on a production line at a pork processing factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li
An employee works at a production line at the Coca Cola plant in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong
A laborer carries a crock used to store yellow rice wine at a wine factory in Xitang in the ancient town of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Freshly-baked mooncakes pass along a conveyor belt at a factory for the traditional lotus seed-stuffed dessert in Shanghai September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
An employee makes stuffed steamed buns at a food factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker arranges slaughtered pigs at a pork-processing factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province, May 11, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker carries and inspects lettuce plants growing under artificial lights and in a liquid solution at China's first computer-controlled greenhouse seedling factory located on the outskirts of Beijing August 27, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
An employee works at the production line of an edible oil company in Sanhe, Hebei April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees peel shrimp along a production line at a seafood factory in Rizhao, Shandong province March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A laborer works on the production line of a dairy factory in Hefei, Anhui province September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Jianan Yu
People work at a production line of an instant noodles factory of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village, Luohe city, Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
