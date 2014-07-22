Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 22, 2014 | 4:50pm EDT

China's food factories

Employees work at a production line prior to a seizure of meat products suspected of being beyond their expiration date, conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees work at a production line prior to a seizure of meat products suspected of being beyond their expiration date, conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014....more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Employees work at a production line prior to a seizure of meat products suspected of being beyond their expiration date, conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
An employee works at a production line prior to a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An employee works at a production line prior to a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An employee works at a production line prior to a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
Employees stand during a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees stand during a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Employees stand during a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
Employees work inside a milk factory in Beijing, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees work inside a milk factory in Beijing, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Employees work inside a milk factory in Beijing, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
Laborers work in a paddy field on top of a wine factory, Liujiang county, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Laborers work in a paddy field on top of a wine factory, Liujiang county, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Laborers work in a paddy field on top of a wine factory, Liujiang county, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 20
Employees work inside a beer factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees work inside a beer factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Employees work inside a beer factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 20
Molds of Oreo cookies are seen in a laboratory of a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Molds of Oreo cookies are seen in a laboratory of a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Molds of Oreo cookies are seen in a laboratory of a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 20
Freshly baked Oreo cookies pass along a conveyor belt at a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Freshly baked Oreo cookies pass along a conveyor belt at a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Freshly baked Oreo cookies pass along a conveyor belt at a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 20
An employee cuts slaughtered pigs on a production line at a pork processing factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li

An employee cuts slaughtered pigs on a production line at a pork processing factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An employee cuts slaughtered pigs on a production line at a pork processing factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Close
10 / 20
An employee works at a production line at the Coca Cola plant in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong

An employee works at a production line at the Coca Cola plant in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An employee works at a production line at the Coca Cola plant in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong
Close
11 / 20
A laborer carries a crock used to store yellow rice wine at a wine factory in Xitang in the ancient town of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

A laborer carries a crock used to store yellow rice wine at a wine factory in Xitang in the ancient town of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A laborer carries a crock used to store yellow rice wine at a wine factory in Xitang in the ancient town of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 20
Freshly-baked mooncakes pass along a conveyor belt at a factory for the traditional lotus seed-stuffed dessert in Shanghai September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Freshly-baked mooncakes pass along a conveyor belt at a factory for the traditional lotus seed-stuffed dessert in Shanghai September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Freshly-baked mooncakes pass along a conveyor belt at a factory for the traditional lotus seed-stuffed dessert in Shanghai September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 20
An employee makes stuffed steamed buns at a food factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An employee makes stuffed steamed buns at a food factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An employee makes stuffed steamed buns at a food factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 20
A worker arranges slaughtered pigs at a pork-processing factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province, May 11, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker arranges slaughtered pigs at a pork-processing factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province, May 11, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A worker arranges slaughtered pigs at a pork-processing factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province, May 11, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
A worker carries and inspects lettuce plants growing under artificial lights and in a liquid solution at China's first computer-controlled greenhouse seedling factory located on the outskirts of Beijing August 27, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

A worker carries and inspects lettuce plants growing under artificial lights and in a liquid solution at China's first computer-controlled greenhouse seedling factory located on the outskirts of Beijing August 27, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A worker carries and inspects lettuce plants growing under artificial lights and in a liquid solution at China's first computer-controlled greenhouse seedling factory located on the outskirts of Beijing August 27, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 20
An employee works at the production line of an edible oil company in Sanhe, Hebei April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

An employee works at the production line of an edible oil company in Sanhe, Hebei April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An employee works at the production line of an edible oil company in Sanhe, Hebei April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
Employees peel shrimp along a production line at a seafood factory in Rizhao, Shandong province March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees peel shrimp along a production line at a seafood factory in Rizhao, Shandong province March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Employees peel shrimp along a production line at a seafood factory in Rizhao, Shandong province March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
A laborer works on the production line of a dairy factory in Hefei, Anhui province September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

A laborer works on the production line of a dairy factory in Hefei, Anhui province September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A laborer works on the production line of a dairy factory in Hefei, Anhui province September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Jianan Yu
Close
19 / 20
People work at a production line of an instant noodles factory of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village, Luohe city, Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People work at a production line of an instant noodles factory of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village, Luohe city, Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
People work at a production line of an instant noodles factory of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village, Luohe city, Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Evicted from skyscraper slum

Evicted from skyscraper slum

Next Slideshows

Evicted from skyscraper slum

Evicted from skyscraper slum

Venezuelan soldiers and officials begin moving hundreds of families out of a half-built 45-story skyscraper that dominates the Caracas skyline.

Jul 22 2014
Uighurs of Shanghai

Uighurs of Shanghai

The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence.

Jul 22 2014
Plastic bottle boat

Plastic bottle boat

Four men build a pedal boat out of plastic bottles and sail it down a European river, to draw attention to plastic pollution.

Jul 21 2014
The littlest prince

The littlest prince

Prince George of Cambridge, third in line to succeed the British throne, celebrates his first birthday.

Jul 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast