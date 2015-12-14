China's fur trade
A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. There are over 60 households in the village still raising foxes, raccoon dogs and other...more
A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vendors play cards next to bundles of fox fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A buyer looks at the fur of farmed fox at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. Hundreds of domestic and foreign fur product companies take part in the fair. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker throws a fox after electrocuting it into a yard to have its fur peeled off, at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
A tricycle rides over fur of raccoon dogs at a fur market in Chongfu county, Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker sleeps among fox fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong
Customs officers check wolf skins at the Customs Inspection Center in Beijing Capital International Airport, August 8, 2013. A trading firm in Beijing is suspected of smuggling a total of 645 pieces of wolf skins from Greece. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker (R) looks back as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman tries on a fur cape at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker carries wooden planks with raccoon dog fur to dry at a private fur workshop in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A buyer sit next to the fur of farmed fox on display at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker hangs bundles of mink fur inside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A polar fox is seen in its cage at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
Fur hats are seen on display at the 2015 China Fur and Leather Products Fair in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Next Slideshows
2016 campaign collectibles
Souvenirs from the 2016 presidential race.
Gun debate since Sandy Hook
Gun control activists call for expanded background checks and for a ban on sales to people on federal watch lists in a protest marking the third anniversary of...
Saudi women
Saudi Arabians voted 17 women into public office in municipal elections in the conservative Islamic kingdom, the first to allow female participation.
Funerals for San Bernardino victims
Memorial services are held for San Bernardino shooting victims.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.