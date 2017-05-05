Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 5, 2017 | 9:35am EDT

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

Spectators take photos as they watch the Comac C919, China's first large passenger jet, coming in for a landing on its maiden flight at Shanghai's Pudong airport. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool

Spectators take photos as they watch the Comac C919, China's first large passenger jet, coming in for a landing on its maiden flight at Shanghai's Pudong airport. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Spectators take photos as they watch the Comac C919, China's first large passenger jet, coming in for a landing on its maiden flight at Shanghai's Pudong airport. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool
Close
1 / 14
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet takes off on its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. China Daily/via REUTERS

China's home-grown C919 passenger jet takes off on its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet takes off on its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 14
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet takes off on its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. REUTERS/Stringer

China's home-grown C919 passenger jet takes off on its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet takes off on its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 14
People react during the maiden flight of China's home-grown C919 passenger at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

People react during the maiden flight of China's home-grown C919 passenger at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
People react during the maiden flight of China's home-grown C919 passenger at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 14
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet lands during its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. China Daily/via REUTERS

China's home-grown C919 passenger jet lands during its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet lands during its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 14
Members of staff wave as they step out of China's home-grown C919 passenger jet after following its maiden flight at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Members of staff wave as they step out of China's home-grown C919 passenger jet after following its maiden flight at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Members of staff wave as they step out of China's home-grown C919 passenger jet after following its maiden flight at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 14
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China during a media tour in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China during a media tour in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China during a media tour in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 14
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 14
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 14
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 14
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 14
Employees work at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Employees work at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Employees work at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 14
Cockpit of a model of China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at the Research and Development Center. REUTERS/Aly Song

Cockpit of a model of China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at the Research and Development Center. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Cockpit of a model of China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at the Research and Development Center. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 14
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 14

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight Share
Replay Slideshow

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

May 04 2017
Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

May 04 2017
Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

May 03 2017
Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

May 03 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Handel vs Ossoff: Georgia's special election

Handel vs Ossoff: Georgia's special election

Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff go head to head in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast