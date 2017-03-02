China's knock-off landmarks
A look alike of London's Tower Bridge is seen in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily
People walk out of a replica of the Parthenon at a theme park in Lanzhou, Gansu Province. REUTERS/Stringer
A construction worker walks with a ladder in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Residents ride a bicycle past a replica of the Eiffel Tower built next to a residential complex in Yantai, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
A replica of the Roman Colosseum in Macau. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
A visitor takes photographs of a replica of the White House at Beijing World Park. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of $220...more
A Chinese worker walks past a replica of the leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai. REUTERS/China
Visitors to Beijing's World Park walk across a replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge situated next a replica of the Sydney Opera House in Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray
A visitor takes a photograph of a carved structure, a replica of the Karnak Temple in Egypt, at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province. The park was abandoned during the course of construction, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A government building housing several departments including the Mentougou Weather Bureau in Beijing. Local residents say the building resembles Moscow's Kremlin. REUTERS/Stringer
A cleaner works in front of a building that makes up the luxurious Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Ch�teau Maisons-Laffitte by the French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray
A property sales center made as a replica of the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum, in Chongqing Municipality. REUTERS/Stringer
Replicas of the Moai statues on Easter Island, at a business district in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build...more
