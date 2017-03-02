Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 2, 2017 | 9:30am EST

China's knock-off landmarks

A look alike of London's Tower Bridge is seen in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A look alike of London's Tower Bridge is seen in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A look alike of London's Tower Bridge is seen in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 16
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
2 / 16
People walk out of a replica of the Parthenon at a theme park in Lanzhou, Gansu Province. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk out of a replica of the Parthenon at a theme park in Lanzhou, Gansu Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
People walk out of a replica of the Parthenon at a theme park in Lanzhou, Gansu Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 16
A construction worker walks with a ladder in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A construction worker walks with a ladder in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2012
A construction worker walks with a ladder in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 16
Residents ride a bicycle past a replica of the Eiffel Tower built next to a residential complex in Yantai, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents ride a bicycle past a replica of the Eiffel Tower built next to a residential complex in Yantai, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Residents ride a bicycle past a replica of the Eiffel Tower built next to a residential complex in Yantai, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 16
A replica of the Roman Colosseum in Macau. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

A replica of the Roman Colosseum in Macau. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A replica of the Roman Colosseum in Macau. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
Close
6 / 16
A visitor takes photographs of a replica of the White House at Beijing World Park. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

A visitor takes photographs of a replica of the White House at Beijing World Park. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Reuters / Friday, July 25, 2008
A visitor takes photographs of a replica of the White House at Beijing World Park. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Close
7 / 16
A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of $220 million and copies old Italian-style architecture with Florentine arcades, a grand canal, bridges, and a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum. REUTERS/David Gray

A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of $220...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2012
A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of $220 million and copies old Italian-style architecture with Florentine arcades, a grand canal, bridges, and a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 16
A Chinese worker walks past a replica of the leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai. REUTERS/China

A Chinese worker walks past a replica of the leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai. REUTERS/China

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A Chinese worker walks past a replica of the leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai. REUTERS/China
Close
9 / 16
Visitors to Beijing's World Park walk across a replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge situated next a replica of the Sydney Opera House in Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray

Visitors to Beijing's World Park walk across a replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge situated next a replica of the Sydney Opera House in Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2008
Visitors to Beijing's World Park walk across a replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge situated next a replica of the Sydney Opera House in Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 16
A visitor takes a photograph of a carved structure, a replica of the Karnak Temple in Egypt, at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province. The park was abandoned during the course of construction, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

A visitor takes a photograph of a carved structure, a replica of the Karnak Temple in Egypt, at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province. The park was abandoned during the course of construction, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2013
A visitor takes a photograph of a carved structure, a replica of the Karnak Temple in Egypt, at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province. The park was abandoned during the course of construction, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 16
A government building housing several departments including the Mentougou Weather Bureau in Beijing. Local residents say the building resembles Moscow's Kremlin. REUTERS/Stringer

A government building housing several departments including the Mentougou Weather Bureau in Beijing. Local residents say the building resembles Moscow's Kremlin. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2013
A government building housing several departments including the Mentougou Weather Bureau in Beijing. Local residents say the building resembles Moscow's Kremlin. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 16
A cleaner works in front of a building that makes up the luxurious Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Ch�teau Maisons-Laffitte by the French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray

A cleaner works in front of a building that makes up the luxurious Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Ch�teau Maisons-Laffitte by the French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, August 20, 2010
A cleaner works in front of a building that makes up the luxurious Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Ch�teau Maisons-Laffitte by the French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 16
A property sales center made as a replica of the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum, in Chongqing Municipality. REUTERS/Stringer

A property sales center made as a replica of the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum, in Chongqing Municipality. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A property sales center made as a replica of the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum, in Chongqing Municipality. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 16
Replicas of the Moai statues on Easter Island, at a business district in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Replicas of the Moai statues on Easter Island, at a business district in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2013
Replicas of the Moai statues on Easter Island, at a business district in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
15 / 16
Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build this controversial site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike, according to local newspaper reports. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build...more

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2012
Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build this controversial site and hopes to attract both tourists and property investors alike, according to local newspaper reports. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

Next Slideshows

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

Mar 01 2017
Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Revelers hit the streets of New Orleans for Fat Tuesday.

Feb 28 2017
Last look at the Waldorf Astoria

Last look at the Waldorf Astoria

Inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel in midtown Manhattan before it closes for major renovations.

Feb 28 2017
Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

Feb 28 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq�s central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast