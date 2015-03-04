China's knockoff world wonders
A man takes pictures of a full-scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmer tills the field near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng housing development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang
A boy cries near a replica of the U.S. Capitol building at Beijing World Park, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
A replica of the Roman Colosseum in Macau, October 19, 2005. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
A 1:4 scale replica of The Leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai, September 7, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos
A replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge next a replica of the Sydney Opera House in Beijing, July 16, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Replicas of the Moai statues on Easter Island, at a business district in Beijing, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former...more
A visitor takes photographs of a replica of the White House in Beijing, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
A car drives on a roundabout with a windmill in the middle in "Holland Village" in Shenyang, September 8, 2007. "Holland Village" imitates Holland's architectural style and cost $929 million to build. The village consists of residential housing,...more
Children pose for pictures at the replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in China's southern city of Huizhou in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. Metals and mining company China Minmetals Corporation spent $940 million to build...more
A visitor takes a photograph of a replica of the Karnak Temple in Egypt, at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A family walks in the Chinese replica of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt village, in Guangdong province, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A cleaner works in front of a building that makes up the luxurious Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Ch�teau Maisons-Laffitte by the French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing, August 20, 2010. ...more
Workers unload flower pots near a replica of the Arc de Triomphe in Beijing, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Next Slideshows
Flashback: Boston Marathon bombing
A look back at the Boston Marathon bombing, as the trial begins for accused bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
World's most expensive cities
The most expensive cities in the world.
Plane overshoots Nepal runway
A Turkish Airlines plane lands in a field after overshooting the runway in Kathmandu.
Protests against LAPD shooting
Marches following the shooting death of a homeless man in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.