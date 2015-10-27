China's man-made islands
Subi reef, located in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, is shown in a satellite image taken August 8, 2012. A U.S. guided-missile destroyer sailed close to one of China's man-made islands in the South China Sea, drawing an angry...more
Fiery Cross reef, located in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, in a satellite image taken September 3, 2015. Construction on the Fiery Cross Reef island includes a Chinese airstrip and port facility, according to the Center for...more
Mischief reef in a satellite image taken September 8, 2015. Mischief Reef, located 135 miles west of the Philippine island of Palawan, is in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines. REUTERS/CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency...more
Fiery Cross reef in a satellite image taken January 22, 2006. Military facilities on Fiery Cross Reef, including a 3,000-metre (10,000-foot) runway, could be operational by year's end, one U.S. commander told Reuters, and Washington is concerned...more
Subi reef in a satellite image taken September 3, 2015. Occupied since 1988, Subi Reef was expanded through reclamation beginning in 2014. At night, lights from Subi are visible on the Philippine-held island of Thitu, 13 miles away. REUTERS/CSIS...more
Mischief reef in a satellite image taken January 22, 2006. REUTERS/CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe
Next Slideshows
Joining the Russian Army
Russian conscripts serve a term of 12 months.
Deadly earthquake hits Afghanistan
A powerful quake strikes a remote area of northeastern Afghanistan.
The Best of Boris
London Mayor Boris Johnson at his finest.
Migrant road through Slovenia
Over the past 10 days more than 76,000 migrants have arrived in Slovenia from Croatia as part of a wave heading further north to Austria and Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.