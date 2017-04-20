Edition:
China's mega statues

Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker paints as he repairs a bronze statue of a Guan Yu, a Chinese historical figure, in Nanyang, Henan province, China December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker paints as he repairs a bronze statue of a Guan Yu, a Chinese historical figure, in Nanyang, Henan province, China December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A worker paints as he repairs a bronze statue of a Guan Yu, a Chinese historical figure, in Nanyang, Henan province, China December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants hold placards above their heads as they form a figure, in front of a statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in his youth, during an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Changsha, Hunan province, China, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Participants hold placards above their heads as they form a figure, in front of a statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in his youth, during an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Changsha, Hunan province,...more

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Participants hold placards above their heads as they form a figure, in front of a statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in his youth, during an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Changsha, Hunan province, China, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A giant statue of U.S. actress Marilyn Monroe is seen at the dump site of a garbage collecting company in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region June 18, 2014. The eight-meter-tall stainless steel statue, which weighs about eight tonnes, was made by several Chinese artists for over two years, based on the famous scene from her movie "The Seven Year Itch". The statue was transported to the garbage collecting company early this week for unknown reasons after being showed outside a business center in the city for only 6 months, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

A giant statue of U.S. actress Marilyn Monroe is seen at the dump site of a garbage collecting company in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region June 18, 2014. The eight-meter-tall stainless steel statue, which weighs about eight tonnes, was made...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 19, 2014
A giant statue of U.S. actress Marilyn Monroe is seen at the dump site of a garbage collecting company in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region June 18, 2014. The eight-meter-tall stainless steel statue, which weighs about eight tonnes, was made by several Chinese artists for over two years, based on the famous scene from her movie "The Seven Year Itch". The statue was transported to the garbage collecting company early this week for unknown reasons after being showed outside a business center in the city for only 6 months, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
People set up sand bags to reinforce an embankment in front of an Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue as waves brought by Typhoon Dujuan slam the coastline in Quanzhou, Fujian province September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

People set up sand bags to reinforce an embankment in front of an Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue as waves brought by Typhoon Dujuan slam the coastline in Quanzhou, Fujian province September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
People set up sand bags to reinforce an embankment in front of an Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue as waves brought by Typhoon Dujuan slam the coastline in Quanzhou, Fujian province September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Workers carry out maintenance work on a statue at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Workers carry out maintenance work on a statue at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2013
Workers carry out maintenance work on a statue at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People walk past a partially-covered statue under construction at an amusement park in Luoyang, Henan province, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk past a partially-covered statue under construction at an amusement park in Luoyang, Henan province, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2013
People walk past a partially-covered statue under construction at an amusement park in Luoyang, Henan province, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The head of a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, is seen behind trees on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

The head of a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, is seen behind trees on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province May...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2014
The head of a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, is seen behind trees on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Panda statues are seen in front of buildings on a hazy day in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Panda statues are seen in front of buildings on a hazy day in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2013
Panda statues are seen in front of buildings on a hazy day in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
People walk at the base of a large statue of the Buddhist figure called "Guanyin" in a park located next to a coal-burning power station in Beijing August 12, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

People walk at the base of a large statue of the Buddhist figure called "Guanyin" in a park located next to a coal-burning power station in Beijing August 12, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, August 12, 2010
People walk at the base of a large statue of the Buddhist figure called "Guanyin" in a park located next to a coal-burning power station in Beijing August 12, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue is seen in front of buildings under construction, at Chaoyin Temple, during a hazy day in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue is seen in front of buildings under construction, at Chaoyin Temple, during a hazy day in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue is seen in front of buildings under construction, at Chaoyin Temple, during a hazy day in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Labourers work on top of a building near a 24.2 metres tall statue of Song Qingling (Soong Ching-ling), the wife of Sun Yat-sen, in Zhengzhou, Henan province November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Labourers work on top of a building near a 24.2 metres tall statue of Song Qingling (Soong Ching-ling), the wife of Sun Yat-sen, in Zhengzhou, Henan province November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2011
Labourers work on top of a building near a 24.2 metres tall statue of Song Qingling (Soong Ching-ling), the wife of Sun Yat-sen, in Zhengzhou, Henan province November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Donald Chan
Statues are pictured on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Statues are pictured on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2014
Statues are pictured on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A statue of Houyi, a Chinese legendary hero who shot down nine suns with his bow and arrow, is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Changzhi, Shanxi province July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

A statue of Houyi, a Chinese legendary hero who shot down nine suns with his bow and arrow, is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Changzhi, Shanxi province July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2009
A statue of Houyi, a Chinese legendary hero who shot down nine suns with his bow and arrow, is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Changzhi, Shanxi province July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
