China's megacity symmetry

Shanghai's financial district, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Shanghai's financial district, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Shanghai's financial district, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Hangzhou's business district, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Hangzhou's business district, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Hangzhou's business district, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Beijing's business district, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Beijing's business district, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2012
Beijing's business district, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Zhangjiajie's world's largest transparent-domed bar with a lotus-shaped retractable dome, 2016. China Stringer Network/via REUTERS

Zhangjiajie's world's largest transparent-domed bar with a lotus-shaped retractable dome, 2016. China Stringer Network/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Zhangjiajie's world's largest transparent-domed bar with a lotus-shaped retractable dome, 2016. China Stringer Network/via REUTERS
Guangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Guangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2014
Guangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Nanjing, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Nanjing, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Nanjing, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Wuhan, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Wuhan, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Wuhan, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Shenyang, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Shenyang, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Shenyang, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Liuzhou after being flooded, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Liuzhou after being flooded, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Liuzhou after being flooded, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Chongqing Municipality, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Chongqing Municipality, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Chongqing Municipality, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Zhengzhou, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Zhengzhou, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Zhengzhou, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Hangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Hangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Hangzhou, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Yujiapu financial centre in Tianjin, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Yujiapu financial centre in Tianjin, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Yujiapu financial centre in Tianjin, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Junction of Yangtze River and Jialing River in Chongqing, China, 2016. REUTERS/Sue-Ling Wong

Junction of Yangtze River and Jialing River in Chongqing, China, 2016. REUTERS/Sue-Ling Wong

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Junction of Yangtze River and Jialing River in Chongqing, China, 2016. REUTERS/Sue-Ling Wong
Rizhao, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rizhao, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Rizhao, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Shanghai's financial district of Pudong seen from the top of the Shanghai Tower, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Shanghai's financial district of Pudong seen from the top of the Shanghai Tower, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Shanghai's financial district of Pudong seen from the top of the Shanghai Tower, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
China Central Television tower (C) is pictured at the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

China Central Television tower (C) is pictured at the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
China Central Television tower (C) is pictured at the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Shanghai pictured from the Shanghai World Financial Center building in Lujiazui, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Shanghai pictured from the Shanghai World Financial Center building in Lujiazui, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2010
Shanghai pictured from the Shanghai World Financial Center building in Lujiazui, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
