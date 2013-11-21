China's nail houses
A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. An elderly couple refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They said that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs, according to local media. Their house is the only building left standing on a road which is paved through their village. REUTERS/China Daily
Cao Mingyun, daughter of 75-year-old Cao Wenxia, the owner of a nail house, talks to journalist in front of their house in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2010. Cao's family refuse to move due to unsatisfied compensation for their house, the last house in the area, which is about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. Chinese whose homes are tagged for redevelopment should be paid market value and can sue over disputes before any demolition, the government said on Friday, as it tries to ease persistent public anger at forced relocations. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows a partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Hefei, Anhui province, February 2, 2010. The owner of the house attempted to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their house, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Cao Wenxia (L), the owner of a nail house, lights firecrackers to celebrate Chinese New Year near an excavator used for demolishing buildings near his house in Hefei, Anhui province, February 13, 2010. Cao's family refuses to move due to unsatisfactory compensation for their house, the last house in the area, which is about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. Chinese whose homes are tagged for redevelopment should be paid market value and can sue over disputes before any demolition, the government said last month, as it tries to ease persistent public anger at forced relocations. PREUTERS/Stringer
Cao Xiaoming walks past the slogan that reads "residents inside, no demolition" on the wall of his partially-demolished nail house, the last house in the area, in Hefei, Anhui Province, February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Cao Xiaoming walks past the slogan that reads "residents inside, no demolition" on the wall of his partially-demolished nail house, the last house in the area, in Hefei, Anhui Province, February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A nail house, the last house in this area, stands in the center of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Chongqing Municipality February 4, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
A local resident smokes near a 3,000 square meter "nail house", the last building in the area, at a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Owner Zhao Xing, 58, collects water near his partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Kunming, Yunnan province October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A "nail house", the last house in the area, is pictured at a construction site which will be developed into a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province January 3, 2008. The banner reads "strongly requesting the government to punish the developer who demolished my house, give back my home". REUTERS/Jianan Yu
Cao Wenxia, 75, the owner of a nail house, walks out of his house in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Cao Wenxia, 75, the owner of a nail house, walks out of his house in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Zheng Meiju walks towards her partially demolished nail house (back) in Rui'an, Zhejiang province July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Zheng Meiju walks towards her partially demolished nail house (back) in Rui'an, Zhejiang province July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A laborer dismantles a "nail house", the last house in this area, in the centre of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, east China's Anhui province, November 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jianan Yu
A woman walks past a nail house, the last house in this area, on the outskirts of Nanjing, Jiangsu province October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong
A "nail house", the last building in the area, is seen at a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province December 19, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A combination photo shows the demolition of a "nail house" in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Tan
