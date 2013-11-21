China's nail houses

Cao Wenxia (L), the owner of a nail house, lights firecrackers to celebrate Chinese New Year near an excavator used for demolishing buildings near his house in Hefei, Anhui province, February 13, 2010. Cao's family refuses to move due to unsatisfactory compensation for their house, the last house in the area, which is about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. Chinese whose homes are tagged for redevelopment should be paid market value and can sue over disputes before any demolition, the government said last month, as it tries to ease persistent public anger at forced relocations. PREUTERS/Stringer