Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 10, 2016 | 2:30pm EDT

China's next generation Olympic swimmers

Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school aquatic center, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang and Fu Yuanhui also trained, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school aquatic center, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang and Fu Yuanhui also trained, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school aquatic center, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang and Fu Yuanhui also trained, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
1 / 12
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
2 / 12
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 12
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 12
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 12
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 12
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 12
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 12
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 12
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 12
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 12
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Children attend a swim training session. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Rio Olympics: Day 4

Rio Olympics: Day 4

Next Slideshows

Rio Olympics: Day 4

Rio Olympics: Day 4

Highlights from the fourth day of competition at the Rio Games.

Aug 10 2016
Rio Olympics: Day 3

Rio Olympics: Day 3

Highlights from the third day of competition at the Rio Games.

Aug 09 2016
Today's Olympic news: First gold for Brazil

Today's Olympic news: First gold for Brazil

Rafaela Silva wins gold in women's judo, claiming the first Olympic gold for the host country.

Aug 08 2016
Today's Olympic news: Japan ends China's reign

Today's Olympic news: Japan ends China's reign

Japan's men's gymnastics team ends China's eight-year Olympic reign.

Aug 08 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast