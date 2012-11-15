China's next leader

China's Vice President Xi Jinping (front row, 2nd R) takes his seat next to former Premier Li Peng (front row, L), Standing Committee of the Political Bureau member He Guoqiang (front row, 2nd L) and top political advisor Jia Qinglin (front row, R) at the start of the opening ceremony of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee