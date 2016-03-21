China's polluted waters
A polluted river is seen in Shanghai, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man looks at contaminated river in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fish whose tail is stuck in a partially frozen fish farm is seen near an abandoned steel mill of Qingquan Steel Group in Qianying township, Hebei province February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A fisherman wades in Chaohu Lake, covered in blue-green algae, in Chaohu city, Anhui province, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man drives a boat along a river polluted by leaked fuel, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man points to water and soil which turned red after being contaminated by industrial waste from a closed dye factory, amid heavy rainfall at a mountain in Ruyang county, Henan province, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers clean up dead fish on the banks of the polluted Fuhe river in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands beside the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers remove reeds covered by algae at the polluted Chaohu Lake, in Hefei, Anhui province, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A laborer cleans up oil at the oil spill site near Dalian port, Liaoning province, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A villager holds two bottles of water, one from a white polluted stream, and the other normal mineral water, in Dongchuan district of Kunming, Yunnan province, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A journalist takes a sample of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A dead fish floats in water filled with blue-green algae at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers wash clothes in the garbage-filled Shenling River, in Yuexi county, Anhui province, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
Workers clean up leaked oil after an oil pipeline explosion in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A child is reflected in a drainage ditch as he jumps over trash at a village which will soon be demolished, on the outskirts of Jiaxing city, Zhejiang province, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
A man walks by a pipe discharging waste water into the Yangtze River from a paper mill in Anqing, Anhui province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
A man cups algae-filled water in his hands at the Donghu Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 17, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
Fishermen walk through the muddy bottom of a polluted canal collecting fish in central Beijing, October 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Last house standing
China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.
Approaching Pluto
Close-up views of Pluto.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
London in the light
Shafts of light illuminate pedestrians as they pass under a railway bridge in London.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.