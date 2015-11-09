China's pollution problem
Residential buildings are seen shrouded in haze in Shenyang, Liaoning province, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk along a street during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People do morning exercises on a polluted day in Jiaozuo, Henan province, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
People walk on a bridge during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Buildings are seen from China Central Radio and Television Tower on a polluted day in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Smoke rises from chimneys and cooling towers of a refinery in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
People ride along a street on a smoggy day in Daqing, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
General view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy night, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
People walk behind a road sign at a closed toll gate on a highway in Jilin city, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Buildings are seen shrouded in heavy haze at Qingdao development zone, Shandong province, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks past trees reflected on a lake in front of a construction site of a residential compound on a hazy day in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy night in downtown Shanghai, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman walks across a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A cleaner works along the middle of a main road on a hazy day in central Beijing, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a smoggy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
