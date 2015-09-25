Edition:
China's pollution problem

An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2013
A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
People walk along a street during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2013
People do morning exercises on a polluted day in Jiaozuo, Henan province, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
People walk through a square during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2013
People walk on a bridge during a smoggy day in Jilin, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2013
Buildings are seen from China Central Radio and Television Tower on a polluted day in Beijing, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong, during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2013
Smoke rises from chimneys and cooling towers of a refinery in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2014
People ride along a street on a smoggy day in Daqing, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2013
People look around as buildings downtown are engulfed by haze, from a pedestrian overpass in Beijing, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2013
General view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy night, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
People walk behind a road sign at a closed toll gate on a highway in Jilin city, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2013
A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2013
Buildings are seen shrouded in heavy haze at Qingdao development zone, Shandong province, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2014
A woman walks past trees reflected on a lake in front of a construction site of a residential compound on a hazy day in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
People walk on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy night in downtown Shanghai, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2013
A cleaner works along the middle of a main road on a hazy day in central Beijing, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A woman walks across a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2013
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a smoggy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2013
