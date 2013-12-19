China's space odyssey
A photograph of the giant screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center shows photo of China's Chang'e 3 probe, taken by the country's first lunar rover, Yutu, during the mutual-photograph process, in Beijing December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A photograph taken on a giant screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing shows an animated image of the Chang'e-3 lunar probe landing onto the surface of the moon, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The Long March-3B rocket carrying the Chang'e-3 lunar probe blasts off from the launch pad at Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Sichuan province December 2, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
The Long March 3B rocket carrying the Chang'e-3 lunar probe is seen docked at the launch pad at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Liangshan, Sichuan province December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Visitors take pictures of a prototype model of a lunar rover at the 15th China International Industry Fair in Shanghai, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Astronauts (L-R) Wang Yaping, Nie Haisheng and Zhang Xiaoguang salute during a press event after they were eased from quarantine, in Beijing July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese astronaut Nie Haisheng waves before getting out of the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft after it landed at its main landing site in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Ground crew helps a Chinese astronaut exit from the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft after it returning to earth at its main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Students raise their hands to ask questions to Wang Yaping (on screen), a member of the Shenzhou-10 spacecraft astronauts who is giving a lecture on the Tiangong-1 space module, at a school in Beijing, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A policeman stands guard next to a component of the Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft which was found in Badain Jaran Desert after the launch, in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People observe the Long March 2-F rocket loaded with Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Zhang Xiaoguang and Wang Yaping lift off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
China's Shenzhou 10 spacecraft and its carrier Long March 2-F rocket are seen being transferred to its launching site at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees install a signage of the 54th Research Institute of CETC (China Electronic Technology Group Corporation), which takes the main responsibility of the research and development tasks of a massive radio telescope, at the foot of the telescope in Shanghai October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese soldier stands beside Long March II-F rocket loaded with China's unmanned space module Tiangong-1 at the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
An illustration of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre
An illustration of the working process of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre/Handout
An illustration of the interior of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre/Handout
An illustration of China's Tiangong-1 space module. REUTERS/Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre/Handout
Visitors walk inside the Space Home Pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo site, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese astronaut Zhai Zhigang holds the national flag after exiting the Shenzhou VII space craft, becoming the first Chinese man to walk in space, September 27, 2008. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV
The Long-March II-F rocket carrying the Shenzhou VII manned spacecraft blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
Jing Haipeng, one of the astronauts for the Shenzhou-7 manned spacecraft, enters the cabin during a drill for the launch of the Shenzhou-7 manned spacecraft at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
The Shenzhou-7 manned spaceship and the Long-March II-F rocket sit on the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
Children play in front of the Shenzhou-7 manned spaceship, the Long-March II-F rocket and the escape tower at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 20, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily
Researchers from the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology check a prototype lunar rover in Shanghai, April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
A child plays with a model of the moon displayed at Beijing Planetarium, November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
A visitor walks inside a tunnel while viewing a space display at Beijing Planetarium, November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Visitors walk among replicas of rockets at a theme park in Wuhu, east China's Anhui province, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Jianan Yu
Chinese astronaut Wang Yaping waves after she gets out from the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft returning to earth at its main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Pupils fly paper planes during a live broadcast of a lecture given by Shenzhou-10 spacecraft astronauts (on screen from L to R, Zhang Xiaoguang, Wang Yaping and Nie Haisheng) on the Tiangong-1 space module, at a primary school in Hengyang, Hunan province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
The Long March 2-F rocket loaded with Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Zhang Xiaoguang and Wang Yaping lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 11, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Chinese astronauts (from L to R) Zhang Xiaoguang, Nie Haisheng and Wang Yaping salute in a re-entry capsule during a training at Beijing Aerospace City in Beijing, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The Long March II-F rocket loaded with a Shenzhou-9 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng, Liu Wang and Liu Yang lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese astronaut Fei Junlong's boots can be seen as he listens to questions during a media tour of the China Astronaut Centre of Beijing Aerospace City, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhai Zhigang and Liu Boming salute before taking part in a drill for the launch of the Shenzhou-7 manned spacecraft at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
The Shenzhou-7 manned spaceship and the Long-March II-F rocket sit on the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
China launches its second manned spacecraft Shenzhou VI at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province, October 12, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
China launches its second manned spacecraft Shenzhou VI at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province, October 12, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
Soldiers watch the Long March CZ-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou VI blast off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, October 12, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
