China's wealth gap

A woman walks with her pet dog at a residential and commercial complex which comprises of shopping malls, office and apartment buildings in a wealthy district in Beijing February 21, 2013. The rent of one bed room with furniture is about 14,000 RMB ($2,283) and three bedroom houses of 270 square meters with furniture is about 34, 000 RMB ($5,545) in the complex, according to an estate agency's website. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon