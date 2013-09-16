China's women workforce
Ou Mei, a 45-year-old female migrant construction worker, shields her face from dust during a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai July 2, 2013. The construction site is among a new developing residential area located in Jiading...more
Ou Mei, a 45-year-old female migrant construction worker, shields her face from dust during a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai July 2, 2013. The construction site is among a new developing residential area located in Jiading district of suburban Shanghai, some 30 kilometres from the city centre. According to data from the World Bank, 68 percent of China's female population aged 15 and above participate in the labour force, compared to 58 percent in the United States, 51 percent in France, and 53 percent in Germany. Around a third of China's millions of rural-urban migrant workers are women and according to an academic paper published 2010, they also earn around a third less than their male equivalents. REUTERS/Aly Song
Ou Mei, a 45-year-old female migrant construction worker, is seen after a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Migrant construction workers work on scaffoldings during their shifts at a residential construction site in Shanghai July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A female migrant construction worker walks towards her dormitory after a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Wei Shuqun, a 43-year-old female migrant construction worker, works during a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Female migrant construction workers pull a cart during a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Migrant construction workers move steel bars during their shifts at a residential construction site in Shanghai July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Female migrant construction workers collect garbage onto a cart as they work on a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Zuo Xiaohong, 45-year-old female migrant construction worker closes the door of an elevator during a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A female migrant construction worker takes a break during a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Ou Mei, a 45-year-old female migrant construction worker, looks at a mirror inside her dormitory after a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Dirty shoes belonging to migrant construction workers are placed outside a dormitory near a residential construction site in Shanghai July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A female migrant construction worker washes her clothes after a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Zuo Xiaohong (2nd L), a 41-year-old female migrant construction worker, washes her hair outside her dormitory after a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Zou Yunli (L), a 38-year-old female migrant construction worker ,washes her feet after a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Ou Mei, 45-year-old female migrant construction worker, washes her hair outside her dormitory after a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Migrant construction workers relax in the evening breeze outside their dormitories after a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Female migrant construction workers play cards at their dormitories after a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Wei Shuqun, a 43-year-old female migrant construction worker, and her husband, a fellow migrant construction worker, eat a meal inside their dormitory after their shifts at a residential construction site in Shanghai July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song more
Migrant construction workers eat a meal at their dormitory after a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Migrant construction workers relax in the evening breeze outside their dormitories after a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Migrant construction workers gamble with cards after a shift at a construction site in Shanghai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Migrant construction workers drink beer during a meal inside their dormitory after a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Female migrant construction workers walk towards their dormitories after a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A migrant construction worker smokes a cigarette as he lies down on his bed inside his dormitory near a residential construction site in Shanghai July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A female migrant construction worker walks with her child after fetching water near their dormitories near a residential construction site in Shanghai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Migrant construction workers watch an open air movie near their dormitories after a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Migrant construction workers look at goods sold by peddlers on a small street outside their dormitories near a residential construction site in Shanghai July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A female migrant construction worker walks into her dormitory near newly-built residential apartments in Shanghai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
