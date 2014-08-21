Edition:
Pictures | Thu Aug 21, 2014 | 9:26am EDT

Chinchilla rescue

A rescued chinchilla looks out from his new home at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and close the Vista, California business August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, August 21, 2014
1 / 12
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, looks at cages at a chinchilla farm after he financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and shutter the business in Vista, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, August 21, 2014
2 / 12
A rescued Chinchilla is checked by a veterinarian at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after terminally ill Simpsons co-creator Sam Simon financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm by PETA, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, August 21, 2014
3 / 12
Humane Society workers carry chinchillas to a waiting vehicle after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 of the animals and shutter the business in Vista, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, August 21, 2014
4 / 12
Humane Society workers move cages as Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, tours a chinchilla farm after he financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and shutter the business in Vista, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, August 21, 2014
5 / 12
A rescued chinchilla is held by a veterinarian at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and close the Vista, California business August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, August 21, 2014
6 / 12
A rescued chinchilla is checked by veterinarians at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and close the Vista, California business August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, August 21, 2014
7 / 12
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, arrives to view a chinchilla farm after he financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and shutter the business in Vista, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, August 21, 2014
8 / 12
A chinchilla waits in its new cage after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm business in order to rescue over 400 of the animals and shutter the business in Vista, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, August 21, 2014
9 / 12
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, smiles while visiting a chinchilla farm after he financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and shutter the business in Vista, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, August 21, 2014
10 / 12
A rescued chinchilla looks out from his new home at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed the purchase of a chinchilla farm in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and close the Vista, California business August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, August 21, 2014
11 / 12
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, arrives to view a chinchilla farm after he financed the purchase of the facility by PETA in order to rescue over 400 chinchillas and shutter the business in Vista, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, August 21, 2014
12 / 12
Wearing a veil in Britain

Wearing a veil in Britain

