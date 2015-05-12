Edition:
Pictures | Tue May 12, 2015

Chinese inventions

Yang Shijun, a 45-year-old manager of a construction material company, flies his homemade plane during a test run in Changchun, Jilin province, China, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Su Daocheng rides his homemade mechanical horse vehicle on a street in Shiyan, Hubei province January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Villagers look on as a homemade armored vehicle, built by local 35-year-old farmer Liu Shijie (in the vehicle), drives on a dirt road at a village in Huaibei, Anhui province, China April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Yu Jietao, 26-year-old wood carver, sits in his homemade wooden car along a street in Guangfeng county of Shangrao, Jiangxi province, China February 9, 2015. The car can travel as fast as 30 km (18.6 miles) per hour, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A homemade submarine named "Shenlong-3" made by Zhang Junlin, a 62-year-old retired prison guard, is pictured at a factory in Fuyang, Anhui province December 20, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Xu Zhiyun, 60, drives his homemade motorized mini-vehicle along a street in Shanghai December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Liu Fulong tests his homemade wooden electronic vehicle in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Chinese flag is seen as Liu Wanyong performs on his invention, an improvised bicycle which is held afloat by plastic tubes, in Zhenning, Guizhou province, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2013
Guo, a farmer in his 50s, drives his self-made scale replica of a Lamborghini with his grandson on a street in Zhengzhou, Henan province February 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2014
Artist Matt Hope, wearing a helmet, pushes his air filtration bike out from his studio on a hazy day in Beijing, March 26, 2013. Using an IKEA perforated garbage can, moped helmet, fighter-pilot breathing mask, wheel-powered generator and home air filtration system, Beijing-based artist Matt Hope built a "breathing bicycle" as a way of protecting himself from air pollution. While pedaling, electricity is generated for the power to activate the system to filter out haze and provide the rider with clean air, local media reported. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2013
He Liang rides his homemade suitcase vehicle along a street in Changsha, Hunan province May 28, 2014. He spent 10 years modifying the suitcase into a motor-driven vehicle. The suitcase has a top speed of up to 20km/h and the power capacity to travel up to 50-60km after one charge, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, May 28, 2014
A man surnamed Zhang sits in his home-made armored vehicle look-alike on a street in Shenyang, Liaoning province, November 12, 2014. Zhang and his friends converted two cars into these two vehicles for his son, and will be displaying them on show at a local park. The cannons on the vehicles can fire paintballs and smoke shells, local media cited Zhang as saying. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Lu Junfing and his 5-year-old son test a homemade replica of robot Wall-E from the Disney-Pixar film "Wall-E", at their home in Qingdao, Shandong province, China April 19, 2015. The remote-controlled replica is able to capture and transmit video and pictures. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A self-made car built by Zhu Runqiang (not pictured) is seen in Hefei, Anhui province, October 21, 2013. Grassroots inventor Zhu, 47, built the car with components he collected from used vehicles. The car reaches a highest speed of 60km/h, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2013
Zhang Haiyong adjusts his self-made plane in Binzhou, Shandong province, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2013
A man drives an improvised tractor with 12 brooms tied in the rear, as he tries to clean a road in Mohe, Heilongjiang province, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2013
Chinese inventor Tao Xiangli controls his self-made humanoid robot with a remote controller as he poses with it during a photo opportunity at his house located in a old residential area in Beijing August 8, 2013. The self-taught Chinese inventor built the home-made robot, named "The King of Innovation", out of scrap metal and electronic wires that he bought from a second-hand market. Tao completed his creation in less than a year, with costs of production and living expenses amounting to 300,000 yuan ($49,037). However, the robot, which measures 2.1 metres (6.9 feet) in height and 480 kg (1058 lbs) in weight, turned out to be too tall and heavy to walk out of the front door of his house. It can perform simple movements with its hands and legs and also mimic human voices. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2013
An ethnic Uighur man Abulajon drives his self-made motorcycle during a test in Manas county, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, April 27, 2013. Abulajon, a 30-year-old Uighur worker from a sewage treatment plant, spent a year making his 0.3 tonnes motorcycle measuring 4.3 metres (14 feet) in length and 2.4 metres (7.8 feet) in height, although it makes it impossible for him to drive it on the street. It cost him about 8000 yuan ($1300) to buy all the parts from salvage stations and the converted engine can power the motorcycle with a speed of 40 km per hour (24.8 miles per hour), local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, May 03, 2013
Zhang Wuyi looks up as he squats under a suction pipe of his new submarine that captures sea cucumbers at his workshop in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 25, 2013. Zhang, a 38-year-old local farmer who is interested in scientific inventions, has independently made eight miniature submarines with several fellow engineers, one of which was sold to a businessman in Dalian at a price of 100,000 yuan ($15,855) in 2011. The submarines, mainly designed for harvesting aquatic products, such as sea cucumber, have a diving depth of 20-30 metres (66-98 feet), and can travel for 10 hours, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2013
Workers move a tyre near spherical pods named "Noah's Ark", designed by Chinese inventor Liu Qiyuan in Xianghe, Hebei province, December 12, 2012. Liu, who has spent 1.8 million yuan ($288,000) on building six "Noah's Ark"s in 8 months with the help of his former furniture factory's workers, is working on his seventh pod. The 17 cubic-metre volume vessels were built to serve as lifeboats in the event of earthquakes, tsunamis and floods. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2012
Sun Jifa moves a brick as he works to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. Chinese farmer Sun, who lost his forearms in a dynamite fishing accident 32 years ago, could not afford to buy prostheses. He spent two years guiding his two nephews to build him prostheses from scrap metal, plastic and rubber. Over the years, Sun and his nephews have built about 300 prosthetic limbs for people in need, charging 3000 RMB ($476) each. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2012
Zhang Wuyi sits in his newly made multi-seater submarine at his new workshop near an artificial pool in Wuhan, Hubei province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2012
Li Jingchun (top L), a 58-year-old farmer, works with his family members on his self-made aircraft on top of his house in Xiahe village located in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, February 28, 2012. The 5m long, 1.5m wide plane, mostly made of recycled iron plates, cost the aircraft enthusiast and his family two years and more than 40,000 yuan ($6,349), according to local media. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2012
A Chinese inventor, Yang Zongfu celebrates on his six-ton (5,443 kg) ball container named Noah's Ark of China after he succeeds in a series of tests of the vessel in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, August 6, 2012. According to local media, Yang spent two years and 1.5 million RMB (235,585 USD) to build this four-metre diameter vessel, which has been tested capable of housing a three-person family and sufficient food for them to live in 10 months. The vessel was designed to protect people inside from external heat, water and external impact. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2012
Zhang Yali, 49, tests a giant bicycle designed and made by him and his friends outside a rented warehouse in Jilin, Jilin province, China, December 25, 2011. The 3.2-metre-high and 5.5-metre-long three-seated giant bicycle, weighing over one tonne, cost Zhang more over 20,000 yuan (3,156 USD). Zhang spent two months making this bike as a gift for his son, a 25-year-old part-time cartoonist currently living in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2011
Tao Xiangli stands on his homemade submarine in a courtyard in Beijing July 10, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2008
Local farmer Shu Mansheng hovers above the ground in his self-designed and homemade flying device during a test flight in front of his house in Dashu village on the outskirts of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 21, 2011. The round steel flying device, which cost more than 20,000 yuan ($3,135), is the fifth model made by Shu, a junior middle school graduate. It measures around 5.5 meters (18 feet) in diameter, and is powered by eight motorcycle engines. Shu managed to hover for 10 seconds at about 1 metre (3.3 feet) above ground during a recent test flight. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2011
Ding Shilu, an automobile mechanic, carries out a test-flight for his self-made aircraft at a frozen reservoir in Shenyang, Liaoning province February 25, 2011. The aircraft which weights about 130 kg (287 lbs) and made of recycled materials including three motorbike engines and plastic cloth, cost about 2600 yuan ($395), local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2011
Chinese farmer Yang Youde pushes his homemade cannon near his farmland on the outskirts of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 6, 2010. Yang's cannon, which is made out of a wheelbarrow, pipes and firing rockets, is used to defend his fields against property developers who wants his land. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2010
Farmer Wu Yulu drives his rickshaw pulled by a his self-made walking robot near his home in a village at the outskirts of Beijing January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2009
Zhao Xiuguo drives a homemade model of Formula One car in Tangshan, Hebei Province, some 180km (113 miles) east of Beijing July 21, 2006. Zhao Xiuguo and his brother Zhao Xiushun built the car from scrap metal and said that they wanted to design and build the first Formula One racecar in China. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2006
A woman rides an unicycle at a park in Shanghai February 28, 2004. The unicycle was designed by Chinese inventor Li Yongli who called it "the number one vehicle in the world." REUTERS/China Photos

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Han Yuzi, 63, inventor, holds up one of his creations, a hair comb that doubles as a small hand-held musical instrument, in Guangzhou, the capital of China's Guangdong province, September 13, 2003. REUTERS/China Photo

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
Students open the top of a newly made fuel-efficient vehicle on a street inside Hunan University after a test drive in Changsha, Hunan province October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 09, 2013
