Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 22, 2013 | 12:55pm EST

Chinese oil pipeline explosion

<p>A man is trapped in the rubble of a damaged road after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A man is trapped in the rubble of a damaged road after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, November 22, 2013

A man is trapped in the rubble of a damaged road after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 15
<p>An overturned truck lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

An overturned truck lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, November 22, 2013

An overturned truck lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
2 / 15
<p>An injured man is treated at a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. .REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured man is treated at a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. .REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

An injured man is treated at a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. .REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 15
<p>A woman runs on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A woman runs on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, November 22, 2013

A woman runs on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
4 / 15
<p>A man stands next to an overturned car on a street damaged by an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A man stands next to an overturned car on a street damaged by an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, November 22, 2013

A man stands next to an overturned car on a street damaged by an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
5 / 15
<p>Policemen cover bodies on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Policemen cover bodies on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

Policemen cover bodies on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 15
<p>An injured person lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured person lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

An injured person lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 15
<p>Smoke rises after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Smoke rises after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, November 22, 2013

Smoke rises after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
8 / 15
<p>A man walks past debris and damaged vehicles on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man walks past debris and damaged vehicles on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

A man walks past debris and damaged vehicles on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 15
<p>A man takes pictures of damage after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man takes pictures of damage after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

A man takes pictures of damage after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 15
<p>A woman covers her mouth as smoke rises from a street damaged by an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman covers her mouth as smoke rises from a street damaged by an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

A woman covers her mouth as smoke rises from a street damaged by an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 15
<p>Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 15
<p>An excavator clears debris next to overturned cars and a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

An excavator clears debris next to overturned cars and a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, November 22, 2013

An excavator clears debris next to overturned cars and a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
13 / 15
<p>An injured woman is transferred to a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured woman is transferred to a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

An injured woman is transferred to a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 15
<p>Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 22, 2013

Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Syrian refugees in Europe

Syrian refugees in Europe

Next Slideshows

Syrian refugees in Europe

Syrian refugees in Europe

Europe is facing a wave of refugees from war-torn Syria.

Nov 22 2013
Ninjas in Brazil

Ninjas in Brazil

Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu wear hoods before training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro.

Nov 21 2013
Onboard JFK's presidential yacht

Onboard JFK's presidential yacht

The 93-foot wooden motor yacht has been restored to the years when it was used by President John F. Kennedy. The yacht was used by five Presidents, Truman,...

Nov 21 2013
Aid for the Philippines

Aid for the Philippines

The desperate struggle to help the typhoon survivors.

Nov 21 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast