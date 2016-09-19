Edition:
Chinese paramilitary training

Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Special paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Special paramilitary policemen practice during training on the outskirt of Beijing. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Paramilitary police snipers raise their heads from basins of water during a practice session of holding their breaths underwater, as part of a psychological training, at an annual drill in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2013
A paramilitary policeman crawls under fire obstacles during a drill at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, May 05, 2014
A new paramilitary recruit does pull-ups during an examination after training in preparation for real-life rescue tasks in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2013
Paramilitary policemen present their daily military training as a report unveiling their work to public in Handan, Hebei province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2013
Paramilitary policemen practise during a winter training session at a snow field in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Paramilitary policemen take part in exercises, part of a psychological training program aimed at relieving anxiety, in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2013
Paramilitary policemen rappel down a building as they take part in an anti-terrorism drill in Shanghai. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2011
A group of special paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Paramilitary policemen practice combat during a training session in muddy water at a military base in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Paramilitary policemen carry tyres as they take part in a training session in Zhangye, Gansu Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Paramilitary policemen practise combat skills during a drill at a training base in Deyang, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
Paramilitary policemen carrying a boat run across flooded grassland as another fellow policeman guides them with flags during a drill at a military base in Suining, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2012
Paramilitary policemen shout as they lift a log during a winter training session at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2014
A group of special paramilitary policemen participate in a training session in Suzhou, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Paramilitary soldiers lift logs during a physical training in mud in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2012
A paramilitary policeman raises up his gun and takes a breath while crossing a river during anti-terrorism drill in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2012
Paramilitary policemen take part in a winter training in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Paramilitary policemen snipers practice during an annual drill in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2013
Paramilitary policemen wrestle as they take part in a winter training session at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2014
Anti-terrorism paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Changsha, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Paramilitary policemen take part in a winter training session at a snow field in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A newly recruited paramilitary policeman participates in a drill in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia autonomous region. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A paramilitary policeman cools himself down during a regular training session in Hefei, Anhui province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2011
Paramilitary policemen practise handstands during a summer drill in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. The Chinese characters read, "perfect mastery". REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2013
Paramilitary policemen jump during a training session in muddy water at a military base in Chuzhou, Anhui province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Paramilitary policemen participate in a night drill in Taiyuan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2012
A paramilitary policeman knocks down a man role-playing as a plane hijacker during an anti-terrorism drill at Nanjing Lukou International Airport in Jiangsu province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2013
