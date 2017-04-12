Chinese seek live streaming stardom
A girl broadcasts at live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV in Beijing, China. Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl broadcasts at Three Minute TV, a live streaming talent agency in Beijing. The fastest-emerging internet sector barely existed in China three years ago but last year produced revenues of more than 30 billion yuan ($4.3 billion) and according to...more
A camera is seen at a live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV, in Beijing. "I want more people to watch me, to spend Huajiao coins on me," part-time presenster Jing Qi explained, referring to the virtual gifts her online followers buy that she...more
A girl broadcasts at live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV in Beijing. The rapid growth of live streaming in China has attracted a rush of investment, led by China's tech heavyweights, Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and Baidu Inc....more
Girls attend make-up training session at live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV in Beijing. The lure is some 344 million Chinese netizens � more than the population of every country on the planet bar China and India - who were watching live...more
Girls attend make-up training session at live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV, in Beijing. The importance of live streaming in lower-tier cities is greater than elsewhere in China. Access to the internet via a mobile phone is the major, if...more
A girl attends make-up training session at live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV in Beijing. Live streaming has also bolstered the growth of ancillary businesses, including agencies looking to find the next live streaming star, consumer loans,...more
A girl broadcasts at live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV, in Beijing. Deng Jian, chairman of Three Minute TV, an agency that provides 1,000 trained anchors to more than three dozen platforms, said his business operates a "militarized"...more
Handbags are seen on a shelf at Three Minute TV, a live streaming talent agency in Beijing. They sing and flirt with fans, encouraging them to buy virtual gifts, like a rose, sportscar or villa. The cash for the gifts is split by the platforms,...more
A girl broadcasts at live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV in Beijing. Three Minute TV also arranges cosmetic surgery at partner hospitals for its anchors, arranges small bank loans for the surgery, photographs and markets the anchors and...more
A girl carries a small dog in her bag as she walks inside a dormitory housing broadcasts of live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV in Beijing. Authorities have also clamped down on streaming sites that provide illegal content, adding to the...more
Girls play with a dog at live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV in Beijing. Still, the prospect of change in the sector hasn't faded the hopes of thousands of young Chinese who want to become internet stars. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A stuffed toy is seen at live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV, in Beijing. Jin Xing, the founder of cosmetic surgery app Soyoung, said he estimates 95 percent of anchors have undergone cosmetic surgery to improve their looks. The app connects...more
Girls attend make-up training session at live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A girl attends make-up training session at live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Girls attend make-up training session at live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A girl broadcasts at a live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A girl broadcasts at live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl broadcasts at a live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
