Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 12, 2015 | 1:11pm EST

Chocolate fashion

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
1 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
2 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
3 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
4 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
5 / 11
Models present creations made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Models present creations made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Models present creations made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
6 / 11
Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz poses with a model wearing his creation made with chocolate at the end of the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz poses with a model wearing his creation made with chocolate at the end of the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Lebanese designer Abed Mahfouz poses with a model wearing his creation made with chocolate at the end of the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
7 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during the Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
8 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
9 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
10 / 11
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A model presents a creation made with chocolate by professional designers and pastry chefs during a Chocolate Fashion Show at the Salon Du Chocolat in Beirut November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Next Slideshows

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Nov 10 2015
Backstage at Victoria's Secret

Backstage at Victoria's Secret

Backstage before the angels took the stage at the Victoria Secret's Fashion Show.

Nov 10 2015
Celebrity U.N. ambassadors

Celebrity U.N. ambassadors

Famous faces highlight humanitarian issues in troubled regions and disaster zones.

Nov 06 2015
Miss International Beauty

Miss International Beauty

Highlights from the Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo.

Nov 05 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast