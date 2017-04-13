Edition:
Chocolate printed in 3D

Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays a chocolate beer bottle after being printed at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux, Belgium, April 10, 2017.

Thursday, April 13, 2017
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays three-dimensional Easter-themed shapes after being printed at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux.

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays a three-dimensional shape object after being printed at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux.

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A specialized 3D printing machine applies melted chocolate to shape a chocolate beer bottle at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux.

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, adjusts three-dimensional chocolate logos in Gembloux.

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A specialized 3D printing machine applies melted chocolate to shape a chocolate beer bottle at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux.

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Gaetan Richard, founder of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company, displays three-dimensional Easter-themed shapes after being printed at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux.

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Gaetan Richard poses with the logo of the Miam Factory 3D printing chocolate company after being printed by a specialized 3D machine in Gembloux.

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A specialized 3D printing machine applies melted chocolate to shape a chocolate beer bottle at Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory in Gembloux.

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
