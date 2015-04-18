Cholera spikes in Haiti
Patients and companions are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center run by the Haitian Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP) in collaboration with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti April 17, 2015. Haitian officials are...more
Givenchi Predelus, who suffers from cholera, rests on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Patients and companions are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venia Destin, who suffers from cholera, fans herself. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jean Ronald Francois (L), whose son was admitted with cholera symptoms, looks at Doctor Ernst Joseph as he sets up a drip. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Williana Mathurin, who suffers from cholera, rests in a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Patients and companions are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jameson Valentin, who is suffering from cholera, sits on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Two buckets filled with water mixed with different proportions of chlorine are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Rinel Mathurin (R) feeds her daughter Williana who suffers from cholera. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A worker sits ready to fumigate the shoes of people who enter through one of the entrances of the treatment center. The wall reads "Cholera Treatment Center". REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
The hands of young Williana Mathurin, who suffers from cholera, are seen as she rests on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jahbahcon Francois, who suffers from cholera, rests in the arms of his mother. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jameson Valentin, who is suffering from cholera, sits on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
