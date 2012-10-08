Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 8, 2012 | 3:45pm EDT

Choreography college

<p>Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, does leg-splits while reading a book in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. Kudryavtsev, accompanied by his fellow student, Marina Volkova, 16, prepared before taking part in a professional one-week-long ballet contest, dedicated to the 85th anniversary of a well-known Russian choreographer Yuri Grigorovich, along with actors from opera and ballet theatres and graduates of choreographic colleges from different Russian cities. Kudryavtsev and Volkova are winners of the 2011 Grand Prix of the St.-Petersburg's Mikhailovsky Theatre all-Russian ballet schools competition. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, does leg-splits while reading a book in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. Kudryavtsev, accompanied by his fellow student, Marina Volkova, 16, prepared before...more

Monday, October 08, 2012

Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, does leg-splits while reading a book in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. Kudryavtsev, accompanied by his fellow student, Marina Volkova, 16, prepared before taking part in a professional one-week-long ballet contest, dedicated to the 85th anniversary of a well-known Russian choreographer Yuri Grigorovich, along with actors from opera and ballet theatres and graduates of choreographic colleges from different Russian cities. Kudryavtsev and Volkova are winners of the 2011 Grand Prix of the St.-Petersburg's Mikhailovsky Theatre all-Russian ballet schools competition. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
1 / 16
<p>Marina Volkova, 16, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, stretches inside her room at the campus in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Marina Volkova, 16, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, stretches inside her room at the campus in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, October 08, 2012

Marina Volkova, 16, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, stretches inside her room at the campus in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
2 / 16
<p>Yuri Kudryavtsev (rear), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, spend time at their campus in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Yuri Kudryavtsev (rear), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, spend time at their campus in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, October 08, 2012

Yuri Kudryavtsev (rear), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, spend time at their campus in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
3 / 16
<p>Marina Volkova, 16, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, trains in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Marina Volkova, 16, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, trains in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, October 08, 2012

Marina Volkova, 16, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, trains in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 16
<p>Yuri Kudryavtsev (L), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, perform in front of trainers at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Yuri Kudryavtsev (L), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, perform in front of trainers at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, October 08, 2012

Yuri Kudryavtsev (L), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, perform in front of trainers at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
5 / 16
<p>Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, takes a break during a training session at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, takes a break during a training session at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, October 08, 2012

Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, takes a break during a training session at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
6 / 16
<p>Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, takes a break during a training session at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, takes a break during a training session at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, October 08, 2012

Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, takes a break during a training session at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
7 / 16
<p>Yuri Kudryavtsev (L), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, train in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Yuri Kudryavtsev (L), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, train in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, October 08, 2012

Yuri Kudryavtsev (L), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, train in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
8 / 16
<p>Yuri Kudryavtsev (R), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, train in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Yuri Kudryavtsev (R), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, train in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, October 08, 2012

Yuri Kudryavtsev (R), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, train in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
9 / 16
<p>Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, takes a break during a training session at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, takes a break during a training session at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, October 08, 2012

Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, takes a break during a training session at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
10 / 16
<p>Yuri Kudryavtsev (L), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, perform during their modern choreographic composition "12 Chairs " as they take part in a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Yuri Kudryavtsev (L), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, perform during their modern choreographic composition "12 Chairs " as they take part in a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October...more

Monday, October 08, 2012

Yuri Kudryavtsev (L), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, perform during their modern choreographic composition "12 Chairs " as they take part in a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
11 / 16
<p>Participants are seen on the stage of the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre during a professional ballet contest, a part of the 2nd "Ballet XXI century" forum, in Krasnoyarsk, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Participants are seen on the stage of the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre during a professional ballet contest, a part of the 2nd "Ballet XXI century" forum, in Krasnoyarsk, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, October 08, 2012

Participants are seen on the stage of the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre during a professional ballet contest, a part of the 2nd "Ballet XXI century" forum, in Krasnoyarsk, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
12 / 16
<p>Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, waits backstage during a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, waits backstage during a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, October 08, 2012

Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, waits backstage during a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
13 / 16
<p>Yuri Kudryavtsev (rear), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, perform during their modern choreographic composition "12 Chairs " as they take part in a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Yuri Kudryavtsev (rear), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, perform during their modern choreographic composition "12 Chairs " as they take part in a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk,...more

Monday, October 08, 2012

Yuri Kudryavtsev (rear), 18, and Marina Volkova, 16, students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, perform during their modern choreographic composition "12 Chairs " as they take part in a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
14 / 16
<p>Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, performs during a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, performs during a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, October 08, 2012

Marina Volkova, 16, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, performs during a ballet contest in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
15 / 16
<p>Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, performs during a ballet contest at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, performs during a ballet contest at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, October 08, 2012

Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, a student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, performs during a ballet contest at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Romney's English roots

Romney's English roots

Next Slideshows

Romney's English roots

Romney's English roots

It was in England's industrial northwest that Mitt Romney's ancestors lived for generations and converted to Mormonism before leaving for the United States in...

Oct 08 2012

"Baby box" for unwanted infants

Mothers can leave unwanted newborns at a South Korean church, dropping them off in a "baby box."

Oct 08 2012
David Blaine's electrical stunt

David Blaine's electrical stunt

Magician David Blaine stands on a 20-foot-high platform, channeling one million volts of electricity through tesla coils for 72 hours.

Oct 08 2012
Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Stunning views of city and country from around the world.

Oct 05 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast