Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 18, 2014 | 9:55pm EDT

Chris Brown in court

<p>R&amp;B singer Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna, appears in court for allegedly violating his probation, in Los Angeles, California, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

R&B singer Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna, appears in court for allegedly violating his probation, in Los Angeles, California, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

R&B singer Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna, appears in court for allegedly violating his probation, in Los Angeles, California, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 16
<p>Chris Brown and his attorney Mark Geragos appear in court during a probation violation hearing in which his probation was revoked at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/ Kevork Djansezian/Pool</p>

Chris Brown and his attorney Mark Geragos appear in court during a probation violation hearing in which his probation was revoked at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/ Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Chris Brown and his attorney Mark Geragos appear in court during a probation violation hearing in which his probation was revoked at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/ Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Close
2 / 16
<p>Chris Brown leaves the U.S. District Court in Washington October 28, 2013. Brown was due in court to face a felony assault charge stemming from a fight outside a hotel. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Chris Brown leaves the U.S. District Court in Washington October 28, 2013. Brown was due in court to face a felony assault charge stemming from a fight outside a hotel. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Chris Brown leaves the U.S. District Court in Washington October 28, 2013. Brown was due in court to face a felony assault charge stemming from a fight outside a hotel. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
3 / 16
<p>Chris Brown and his attorney Mark Geragos are pictured during a probation progress hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool</p>

Chris Brown and his attorney Mark Geragos are pictured during a probation progress hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Chris Brown and his attorney Mark Geragos are pictured during a probation progress hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Close
4 / 16
<p>Chris Brown and attorney Mark Geragos attend a probation progress hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court July 15, 2013. Brown faced charges of a hit-and-run in Los Angeles, stemming from a car accident last May. REUTERS/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Pool</p>

Chris Brown and attorney Mark Geragos attend a probation progress hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court July 15, 2013. Brown faced charges of a hit-and-run in Los Angeles, stemming from a car accident last May. REUTERS/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Pool more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Chris Brown and attorney Mark Geragos attend a probation progress hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court July 15, 2013. Brown faced charges of a hit-and-run in Los Angeles, stemming from a car accident last May. REUTERS/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Pool

Close
5 / 16
<p>Chris Brown attends a hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California February 6, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool</p>

Chris Brown attends a hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California February 6, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Chris Brown attends a hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California February 6, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool

Close
6 / 16
<p>Chris Brown attends a status hearing in his Rihanna assault case with his attorney Mark Geragos at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California January 28, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool</p>

Chris Brown attends a status hearing in his Rihanna assault case with his attorney Mark Geragos at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California January 28, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Chris Brown attends a status hearing in his Rihanna assault case with his attorney Mark Geragos at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California January 28, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool

Close
7 / 16
<p>Chris Brown attends a progress report hearing with his attorney Mark Geragos in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2010. Brown has done a "commendable" job complying with the terms of his sentence for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, according to the the judge at the hearing. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool</p>

Chris Brown attends a progress report hearing with his attorney Mark Geragos in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2010. Brown has done a "commendable" job complying with the terms of his sentence for assaulting...more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Chris Brown attends a progress report hearing with his attorney Mark Geragos in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2010. Brown has done a "commendable" job complying with the terms of his sentence for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, according to the the judge at the hearing. REUTERS/David McNew/Pool

Close
8 / 16
<p>Chris Brown arrives with his attorney Mark Geragos for a progress report hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Chris Brown arrives with his attorney Mark Geragos for a progress report hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Chris Brown arrives with his attorney Mark Geragos for a progress report hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
9 / 16
<p>Chris Brown stands in court during a court hearing in Los Angeles, California November 19, 2009. The judge stated during the hearing that Brown is complying with the terms of his probation for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. REUTERS/Gina Ferazzi/Pool</p>

Chris Brown stands in court during a court hearing in Los Angeles, California November 19, 2009. The judge stated during the hearing that Brown is complying with the terms of his probation for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. REUTERS/Gina...more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Chris Brown stands in court during a court hearing in Los Angeles, California November 19, 2009. The judge stated during the hearing that Brown is complying with the terms of his probation for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. REUTERS/Gina Ferazzi/Pool

Close
10 / 16
<p>Chris Brown leaves after a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, Rihanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Chris Brown leaves after a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, Rihanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Chris Brown leaves after a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, Rihanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 16
<p>Pop star Rihanna attends a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. Chris Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, Rihanna. REUTERS/Lori Shepler/Pool</p>

Pop star Rihanna attends a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. Chris Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, Rihanna. REUTERS/Lori Shepler/Pool

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Pop star Rihanna attends a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. Chris Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend, Rihanna. REUTERS/Lori Shepler/Pool

Close
12 / 16
<p>Chris Brown sits during a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lori Shepler/Pool</p>

Chris Brown sits during a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lori Shepler/Pool

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Chris Brown sits during a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lori Shepler/Pool

Close
13 / 16
<p>Chris Brown arrives for a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Chris Brown arrives for a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Chris Brown arrives for a preliminary hearing at a Criminal Court in Los Angeles June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 16
<p>Chris Brown arrives with his attorney Mark Geragos for his arraignment on two felony charges at Los Angeles Superior Court April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Chris Brown arrives with his attorney Mark Geragos for his arraignment on two felony charges at Los Angeles Superior Court April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Chris Brown arrives with his attorney Mark Geragos for his arraignment on two felony charges at Los Angeles Superior Court April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
15 / 16
<p>Chris Brown appears in the Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Chamberlin/Pool</p>

Chris Brown appears in the Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Chamberlin/Pool

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Chris Brown appears in the Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Chamberlin/Pool

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Stars on the Walk of Fame

Stars on the Walk of Fame

Next Slideshows

Stars on the Walk of Fame

Stars on the Walk of Fame

Celebrities who have been honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

Mar 18 2014
Designed by L'Wren Scott

Designed by L'Wren Scott

Celebrities wearing creations by L'Wren Scott.

Mar 18 2014
L'Wren Scott found dead

L'Wren Scott found dead

The former model turned fashion designer, and longtime girlfriend to Mick Jagger, is found dead.

Mar 17 2014
Captain America premiere

Captain America premiere

The premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".

Mar 14 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast