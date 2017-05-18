Edition:
Chris Cornell: 1964 - 2017

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden arrives on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2011
Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during their concert in Toronto, Canada July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2011
Chris Cornell poses at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Tom Morello (L), Chuck D (C) and Chris Cornell perform at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
Soundgarden poses with the Grammy Award they received for Best Metal Performance for "Spoonman" at the 37th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, March 1, 1995. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Audioslave singer Chris Cornell smiles during a sold-out show at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 15, 2003. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Chris Cornell looks at his wife Vicky Karayiannis as they arrive for the third annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert in Hollywood, California, May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2007
Chris Cornell and daughter Toni pose at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Chris Cornell and his wife Vicky Karayiannis arrive for the 2009 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in honor of Neil Diamond in Los Angeles February 6, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2009
Chris Cornell of Audioslave gives his baby daughter Toni a kiss backstage after the band's live performance at the "ReAct Now: Music & Relief" special at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles September 10, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Chris Cornell greets his fans at the MuchMusic television station while promoting his album "Carry On" in Toronto, Canada, April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2007
Audioslave members Brad Wilk (L), singer Chris Cornell and Tom Morello smile during a news conference at Hotel Nacional in Havana, Cuba May 5, 2005. The group became the first U.S. rock band to perform at an open-air concert in Cuba at the so-called Anti-Imperialist stage, which was set up outside the U.S. diplomatic mission in Havana to protest against U.S. policies towards Cuba. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Ann and Nancy Wilson, of Heart, are greeted by musician Chris Cornell during their induction at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
Chris Cornell speaks at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
Band members of Soundgarden (L-R) Chris Cornell, Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd pose at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2012
