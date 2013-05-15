Chris Hadfield lands safely
Ground personnel carry Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield (C) after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. Hadfield, the first Canadian astronaut to...more
Ground personnel carry Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield (C) after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. Hadfield, the first Canadian astronaut to command the International Space Station (ISS), landed safely in Kazakhstan with two crewmates on Tuesday, wrapping up a five-month mission aboard the ISS. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield gestures with a thumbs up after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield gestures with a thumbs up after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, descends some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. ...more
The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, descends some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, lands some 150 km (93 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan in this handout...more
The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, lands some 150 km (93 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan in this handout photo dated May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carla Cioffi, NASA/Handout via Reuters
The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, lands some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. ...more
The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, lands some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
A rescue helicopter approaches the Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, after its landing some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of...more
A rescue helicopter approaches the Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, after its landing some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield speaks on the phone after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield speaks on the phone after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield pose for a picture after leaving the Russian Soyuz space capsule following its landing, some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of...more
U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield pose for a picture after leaving the Russian Soyuz space capsule following its landing, some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield sit after leaving the Russian Soyuz space capsule following its landing some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in...more
U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield sit after leaving the Russian Soyuz space capsule following its landing some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (L), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield sit and pose for a picture at the airport of Zhezkazgan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (L), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield sit and pose for a picture at the airport of Zhezkazgan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), is seen on a screen holding the new Canadian five dollar bill, made of polymer, while on a mission in space, as he takes part in a video...more
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), is seen on a screen holding the new Canadian five dollar bill, made of polymer, while on a mission in space, as he takes part in a video conference during an unveiling ceremony at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A gyre frozen into the ice, in Newfoundland, Canada is pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, from the International Space Station, taken on March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris...more
A gyre frozen into the ice, in Newfoundland, Canada is pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, from the International Space Station, taken on March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout
The islands of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates are pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, taken on March 20, 2013....more
The islands of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates are pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, taken on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, in this handout photo...more
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, in this handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken January 21, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
The moon is pictured above Earth in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout
The moon is pictured above Earth in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout
The iconic Manicouagan meteor crater in Quebec is pictured in this handout photo taken March 14, 2013, courtesy of the Canadian Space Agency. REUTERS/CSA/Chris Hadfield/Handout
The iconic Manicouagan meteor crater in Quebec is pictured in this handout photo taken March 14, 2013, courtesy of the Canadian Space Agency. REUTERS/CSA/Chris Hadfield/Handout
Taking advantage of a weightless environment onboard the Earth-orbiting International Space Station, Expedition 34 Flight Engineer Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency juggles some tomatoes in this Handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken March...more
Taking advantage of a weightless environment onboard the Earth-orbiting International Space Station, Expedition 34 Flight Engineer Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency juggles some tomatoes in this Handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken March 3, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Italy's Mount Etna streaming ash after it erupted is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 28, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout
Italy's Mount Etna streaming ash after it erupted is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 28, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout
Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 26, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout
Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 26, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout
The Canadarm2 is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 25, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout
The Canadarm2 is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 25, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout
Next Slideshows
Roller coaster in the sea
One of the more iconic reminders of Sandy is no more.
Harry in America
Prince Harry visits the United States.
China's sex workers
Prostitution is not permitted under Chinese law, though the industry has boomed since the country launched economic reforms in 1978.
China's easy riders
The annual Harley Davidson National Rally in China.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.