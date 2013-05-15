Edition:
Chris Hadfield lands safely

<p>Ground personnel carry Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield (C) after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. Hadfield, the first Canadian astronaut to command the International Space Station (ISS), landed safely in Kazakhstan with two crewmates on Tuesday, wrapping up a five-month mission aboard the ISS. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov</p>

<p>Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield gestures with a thumbs up after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool</p>

<p>The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, descends some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov</p>

<p>The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, lands some 150 km (93 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan in this handout photo dated May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carla Cioffi, NASA/Handout via Reuters</p>

<p>The Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, lands some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov</p>

<p>A rescue helicopter approaches the Russian Soyuz space capsule, carrying U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, after its landing some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool</p>

<p>Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield speaks on the phone after the Russian Soyuz space capsule landed some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool</p>

<p>U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield pose for a picture after leaving the Russian Soyuz space capsule following its landing, some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov</p>

<p>U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (R), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield sit after leaving the Russian Soyuz space capsule following its landing some 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, in central Kazakhstan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool</p>

<p>U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn (L), Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko (C) and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield sit and pose for a picture at the airport of Zhezkazgan May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool</p>

<p>Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), is seen on a screen holding the new Canadian five dollar bill, made of polymer, while on a mission in space, as he takes part in a video conference during an unveiling ceremony at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

<p>A gyre frozen into the ice, in Newfoundland, Canada is pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, from the International Space Station, taken on March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout</p>

<p>The islands of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates are pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, taken on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout</p>

<p>Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, in this handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken January 21, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>The moon is pictured above Earth in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout</p>

<p>The iconic Manicouagan meteor crater in Quebec is pictured in this handout photo taken March 14, 2013, courtesy of the Canadian Space Agency. REUTERS/CSA/Chris Hadfield/Handout</p>

<p>Taking advantage of a weightless environment onboard the Earth-orbiting International Space Station, Expedition 34 Flight Engineer Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency juggles some tomatoes in this Handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken March 3, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>Italy's Mount Etna streaming ash after it erupted is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 28, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 26, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>The Canadarm2 is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 25, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout</p>

