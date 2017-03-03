Edition:
Christian Dior at Paris Fashion Week

Singer Rihanna poses during a photocall before the French fashion house Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Actress Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Canadian actress Charlotte Le Bon. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Musician Alicia Keys. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Actress Ruth Wilson. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Actress Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Model Kate Moss. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Vera Arrivabene. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Actress Kathryn Newton. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Actress Paula Beer. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Model Lottie Moss. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Actress Olivia Palermo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Viola Arrivabene. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Actress Clemence Poesy. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Actress Ana Girardot. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Actress Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Model Erin O'Connor. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A guest displays a handbag as she arrives to attend the French fashion house Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
