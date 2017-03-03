Christian Dior at Paris Fashion Week
Singer Rihanna poses during a photocall before the French fashion house Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Canadian actress Charlotte Le Bon. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Musician Alicia Keys. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Ruth Wilson. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Kate Moss. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Vera Arrivabene. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Kathryn Newton. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Paula Beer. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Lottie Moss. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Olivia Palermo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Viola Arrivabene. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Clemence Poesy. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Ana Girardot. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Erin O'Connor. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A guest displays a handbag as she arrives to attend the French fashion house Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
