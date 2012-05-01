Christian Louboutin retrospective
A visitor walks past an installation of shoe lasts by French designer Christian Louboutin of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor walks past an installation of shoe lasts by French designer Christian Louboutin of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors look at boots by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors look at boots by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A pair of boots by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A pair of boots by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor looks at an installation of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor looks at an installation of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
French shoe designer Christian Louboutin looks up during a news conference for his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
French shoe designer Christian Louboutin looks up during a news conference for his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
Celebrity birthdays in May
A look at who's turning what in the month of May.
Stars descend on Washington
Celebrities, journalists and political figures attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
Royal Wedding redux
Highlights from last year's wedding of William and Kate.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.