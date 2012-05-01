Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 30, 2012 | 11:10pm EDT

Christian Louboutin retrospective

<p>A visitor walks past an installation of shoe lasts by French designer Christian Louboutin of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A visitor walks past an installation of shoe lasts by French designer Christian Louboutin of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

A visitor walks past an installation of shoe lasts by French designer Christian Louboutin of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 20
<p>A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
2 / 20
<p>A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
3 / 20
<p>A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
4 / 20
<p>A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 20
<p>French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
6 / 20
<p>A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
7 / 20
<p>A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
8 / 20
<p>A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 20
<p>A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 20
<p>A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
11 / 20
<p>French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
12 / 20
<p>A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
13 / 20
<p>Visitors look at boots by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Visitors look at boots by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

Visitors look at boots by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 20
<p>A pair of boots by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A pair of boots by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

A pair of boots by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
15 / 20
<p>A visitor looks at an installation of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A visitor looks at an installation of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

A visitor looks at an installation of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
16 / 20
<p>A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 20
<p>French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
18 / 20
<p>A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
19 / 20
<p>French shoe designer Christian Louboutin looks up during a news conference for his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin looks up during a news conference for his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, April 30, 2012

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin looks up during a news conference for his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Celebrity birthdays in May

Celebrity birthdays in May

Next Slideshows

Celebrity birthdays in May

Celebrity birthdays in May

A look at who's turning what in the month of May.

Apr 30 2012
Stars descend on Washington

Stars descend on Washington

Celebrities, journalists and political figures attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

Apr 30 2012
Royal Wedding redux

Royal Wedding redux

Highlights from last year's wedding of William and Kate.

Apr 27 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

Apr 25 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast