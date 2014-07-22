Edition:
Christians of Mosul

An Iraqi Christian boy fleeing the violence in Mosul stands inside the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Displaced Christians wait for humanitarian aid at a church in Hamdaniya town, east of Mosul, northwest of Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An Iraqi man carrying a cross and a Koran attends a mass at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A girl holds up a sign that reads: "I am an Iraqi, I am a Christian" at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Christian baby, who fled with his family from the violence in Mosul, sleeps at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An Iraqi Christian woman fleeing the violence in Mosul sits inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A white dove perches near a cross atop a church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An Iraqi Christian man fleeing the violence in Mosul sits inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul sleeps inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul arrives at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Iraqi Christians fleeing the violence in Mosul pray at the Mar Afram church at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Children of a Christian family, who fled the violence in Mosul, stay at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Christian woman, who fled from violence in Mosul, sits with a child inside a building which was used as a social club in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Christian woman, who fled the violence in Mosul, holds her baby inside a building which was used as a social club in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Christian woman, who fled the violence in Mosul, holds her daughter as her baby sleeps at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An Iraqi Christian woman fleeing the violence in Mosul, prays at the Mar Afram church at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul arrives at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Christian child, who fled the violence in Mosul, walks past an old Christian woman sleeping on a chair at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Iraqi Christian families fleeing the violence in Mosul arrive at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Iraqi Christians attend a mass at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
