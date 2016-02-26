Christie endorses Trump
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks next to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) at a campaign rally in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016. Christie on Friday announced his endorsement for Trump's presidential bid. REUTERS/Mike...more
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks as New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) looks on at a campaign rally in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Then Republican presidential candidate Governor Chris Christie and rival candidate Donald Trump laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College...more
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump talks with Governor Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Then Republican 2016 presidential candidate New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks to fellow candidate businessman Donald Trump during a commercial break in the midst of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S....more
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump talks with Governor Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Then Republican presidential candidates Chris Christie and Donald Trump talk during a break in the candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Then Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie addresses the crowd at his primary election night party Nashua, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Then Republican presidential candidate and Governor Chris Christie speaks during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Then Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie leaves the stage after addressing his supporters at his primary election night party Nashua, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
