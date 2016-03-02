Christie for Trump
Donald Trump speaks next to Chris Christie (R) at a campaign rally in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Donald Trump, with former rival Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Donald Trump and Chris Christie meet supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin
Donald Trump, next to Chris Christie, waves to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Chris Christie speaks for Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Chris Christie takes a photo with a supporter of Donald Trump after a campaign rally in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Donald Trump, with Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Chris Christie and Donald Trump laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Chris Christie introduces Donald Trump at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin
Chris Christie talks to Donald Trump during a commercial break in the midst of the first Republican debate of the campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Christie and Donald Trump talk during a break in the candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
