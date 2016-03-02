Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 2, 2016 | 12:30pm EST

Christie for Trump

Donald Trump speaks next to Chris Christie (R) at a campaign rally in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Donald Trump speaks next to Chris Christie (R) at a campaign rally in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Donald Trump speaks next to Chris Christie (R) at a campaign rally in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
1 / 13
Donald Trump, with former rival Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Donald Trump, with former rival Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Donald Trump, with former rival Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
2 / 13
Donald Trump and Chris Christie meet supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin

Donald Trump and Chris Christie meet supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Donald Trump and Chris Christie meet supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin
Close
3 / 13
Donald Trump, next to Chris Christie, waves to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Donald Trump, next to Chris Christie, waves to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Donald Trump, next to Chris Christie, waves to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
4 / 13
Chris Christie speaks for Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Chris Christie speaks for Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Chris Christie speaks for Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
5 / 13
Chris Christie takes a photo with a supporter of Donald Trump after a campaign rally in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Chris Christie takes a photo with a supporter of Donald Trump after a campaign rally in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Chris Christie takes a photo with a supporter of Donald Trump after a campaign rally in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
6 / 13
Donald Trump, with Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Donald Trump, with Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Donald Trump, with Chris Christie at his side, speaks about the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
7 / 13
Chris Christie and Donald Trump laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Chris Christie and Donald Trump laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Chris Christie and Donald Trump laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 13
Chris Christie introduces Donald Trump at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin

Chris Christie introduces Donald Trump at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Chris Christie introduces Donald Trump at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/ Chris Bergin
Close
9 / 13
Chris Christie talks to Donald Trump during a commercial break in the midst of the first Republican debate of the campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Chris Christie talks to Donald Trump during a commercial break in the midst of the first Republican debate of the campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Chris Christie talks to Donald Trump during a commercial break in the midst of the first Republican debate of the campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 13
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 13
Chris Christie and Donald Trump talk during a break in the candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Chris Christie and Donald Trump talk during a break in the candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Chris Christie and Donald Trump talk during a break in the candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 13
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break in the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Zika in the water

Zika in the water

Next Slideshows

Zika in the water

Zika in the water

Zika has spread most rapidly in the urban squalor of Brazil's northeastern coastal cities like Recife.

Mar 02 2016
Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday

Our latest photos from the crucial primary voting contest.

Mar 01 2016
Laying eyes on Trump

Laying eyes on Trump

The moment supporters come face to face with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Mar 01 2016
The endorsement game

The endorsement game

Who's endorsing who in the primary race.

Mar 01 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast