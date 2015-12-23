Christmas at Arlington, Section 60
Andrew Suzuki of Warrenton, Virginia, sits among graves adorned with holiday wreaths while visiting the grave of his son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015....more
A U.S. Marine Nutcracker stands beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. With the wounds of war particularly painful in the Christmas season, family members and loved ones add their own personal...more
A tiny Christmas tree adorns a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A tiny Christmas tree is seen beside a tree bearing the photos of soldiers as Kathy Perry of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, reacts while paying her respects at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Perry was at Arlington...more
A snowman Christmas ornament sits atop a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A tiny tree with a soldier ornament sits beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A holiday star reading "I Love You Dad! Chase" sits beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Candy canes and a family photo are placed upon a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Santa with a US flag is placed by a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Christmas arrangement sits among graves in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A small tree is turned into a makeshift Christmas tree at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Candy canes adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Christmas ornaments drawn by children adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Christmas tree and candy canes adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Children's colorings of a snowman and Santa sit in front of a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Brian Suzuki, 5, helps his grandmother Roni decorate the grave of Brian's father and Roni's son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Santa and the state flag of Maine are placed by a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Christmas tree, Santa and a snowman adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A message of love and longing hangs on a makeshift Christmas tree in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Two Nutcrackers, one Navy, one Marine, are placed lying down side-by-side before graves adorned with a Christmas tree in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Migrant crisis
The best pictures of the year of refugees and the migrant crisis.
The court-martial of Bowe Bergdahl
Bowe Bergdahl, who spent five years as a Taliban prisoner after walking away from his outpost in Afghanistan in 2009, now faces court-martial.
SpaceX rocket nails landing
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off with a payload of satellites before the booster landed safely at Cape Canaveral in a dramatic spaceflight first.
Miss Universe mix-up
Miss Colombia is mistakenly crowned Miss Universe after host Steve Harvey reads the wrong name and then hands the crown over to Miss Philippines.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.