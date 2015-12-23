Edition:
Christmas at Arlington, Section 60

Andrew Suzuki of Warrenton, Virginia, sits among graves adorned with holiday wreaths while visiting the grave of his son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Many of the graves in Section 60 are casualties of recent conflicts. Matthew Suzuki served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A U.S. Marine Nutcracker stands beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. With the wounds of war particularly painful in the Christmas season, family members and loved ones add their own personal holiday touches and messages to the graves of their loved ones. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A tiny Christmas tree adorns a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A tiny Christmas tree is seen beside a tree bearing the photos of soldiers as Kathy Perry of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, reacts while paying her respects at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Perry was at Arlington visiting the grave of her husband Army Col. Ralph J. Perry on what would have been his birthday. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A snowman Christmas ornament sits atop a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A tiny tree with a soldier ornament sits beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A holiday star reading "I Love You Dad! Chase" sits beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Candy canes and a family photo are placed upon a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A Santa with a US flag is placed by a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A Christmas arrangement sits among graves in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. Picture taken December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A small tree is turned into a makeshift Christmas tree at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Candy canes adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Christmas ornaments drawn by children adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A Christmas tree and candy canes adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Children's colorings of a snowman and Santa sit in front of a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Brian Suzuki, 5, helps his grandmother Roni decorate the grave of Brian's father and Roni's son Matthew Suzuki on the third anniversary of his death at Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A Santa and the state flag of Maine are placed by a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A Christmas tree, Santa and a snowman adorn a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A message of love and longing hangs on a makeshift Christmas tree in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Two Nutcrackers, one Navy, one Marine, are placed lying down side-by-side before graves adorned with a Christmas tree in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
